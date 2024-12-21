New Mock Draft Has Raiders Take $2 Million Star Over Shedeur Sanders

The Las Vegas Raiders are on track to end the season with the No. 1 pick if they don’t win any more games, per Tankathon. Many expect the team to target Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

He’s been flirting with the idea of joining the team and owner Mark Davis showed some mutual interest. However, he may not actually be the top quarterback in the class. While Sanders is considered pro-ready, Miami quarterback Cam Ward has a higher upside.

The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino projected the Raiders to pass over Sanders with the No. 1 pick and take Ward instead.

“The Raiders simply need to get one of the two clear first-round quarterback prospects in the 2025 class,” Valentino wrote in a Dec. 17 mock draft. “Cam Ward has better physical tools than Sanders but is also more reckless with the ball.

“While that’s a red flag, Vegas can’t keep spinning its wheels. Barring a signing of Sam Darnold, drafting a quarterback to compete with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert is imperative.”

Ward has higher bust potential than Sanders but perhaps it’s time for the Raiders to take a big swing if they hope to compete in the AFC West in the near future.

Cam Ward Compared to Jameis Winston

Ward had a slow start to his college career but took off once he transferred to Washington State. His latest season at Miami was his best yet as he threw 36 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, which is a big reason why he made $2 million in NIL deals this year.

Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team compared Ward to former No. 1 pick Jameis Winson in his scouting report of Ward.

“Ward should be considered a high-ceiling starter at the NFL level,” Crabbs wrote in a Dec. 15 scouting report. “He’s a physically gifted passer with dynamic arm talent and the ability to win outside of structure when the play design breaks down. His discipline as a passer, however, needs added investment and nurturing to find and embrace easy plays to keep his unit on schedule.

“As he matures, his ideal fit feels like a Bruce Arians-style vertical passing offense that cuts the ball loose and encourages the quarterback to aggressively attack defenses into voids further down the field. Offering him more guardrails and a conservative developmental plan with schemed throws via play-action or screen passes could help mitigate his wild side.”

The Winston comp should have teams a bit concerned. While Winston has had some good moments in the NFL, he’s mostly served as a backup in recent years and was recently benched by the Cleveland Browns. Ward needs to have a much better NFL career to warrant being the No. 1 pick.

Should Raiders Hold off on Drafting a QB?

The Raiders picked a bad year to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. The 2025 class of quarterbacks is considered much weaker than last year and may be much weaker than 2026.

If some of the teams at the top of the draft weren’t so desperate for a quarterback, Ward and Sanders would likely be looking at being drafted in the second half of the first round. If the Raiders truly don’t believe that either is worthy of the No. 1 pick, they may have to consider holding off on addressing the quarterback need.