Cardinals Outcast Emerges as Potential Trade Option for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ wideout group has been relatively quiet outside of the Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. In that contest, Tre Tucker went for over 100 receiving yards, but outside of that performance, no wide receiver has recorded 50 or more.

Las Vegas does have Brock Bowers back, and he went for over 100 receiving yards in the Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints. Nonetheless, the Raiders might need more consistent performance from the wide receiver room.

While the trade deadline is still weeks away, if the Raiders are in the hunt for the AFC West title or a Wild Card spot, it will be interesting to see whether the Silver and Black look at potential receiver options.

Zachary Rotman of FanSided sees the Raiders, along with the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings, as one of three potential landing spots for Arizona Cardinals‘ Marvin Harrison Jr.

“How about a dark horse? Should the Cardinals trade Marvin Harrison Jr.? Probably not,” Rotman wrote in a Sept. 30 article. “I mean, he was a top-four pick just two years ago, and they’d be trading him at his lowest value, given that he has just four receptions and 73 yards in three games. With that being said, what if it never works out for Harrison in the desert?”

Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. Could Benefit From New Team

Harrison might need a change of scenery, given that he’s probably the fourth option on the Cardinals’ offense. The wideout has recorded four catches for 73 yards in three games, per StatMuse. Still, he’s only 24, and with the right coach, Harrison could tap into his potential.

“This guy was supposed to be the next great wideout when the Cardinals drafted him, but he had a somewhat uneven rookie year, and has only regressed since,” Rotman added in his article.

“Trading him now, when he’s only 24 years old and still has tons of potential, could very well backfire, but it could also prove to be an example of Arizona maximizing whatever value is left. This could be one to watch, especially with Michael Wilson, Jeremiyah Love and Trey McBride all looking like more serious organizational building blocks.”

Raiders Could Make Sense for Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr.

Recently, the Raiders have been in the trade speculation regarding potentially pursuing a wideout around the trade deadline. Wynston Wilcox of FanSided sees the Silver and Black as a potential landing spot for the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ Brian Thomas Jr.

In his trade pitch, Wilcox has the Raiders send a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for Thomas and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

“Las Vegas doesn’t have hardly any Day 3 draft capital to work with in 2027 and isn’t really in the position to cough up all of its Day 3 picks,” Wilcox wrote in a Sept. 29 article. “They swap picks with Jacksonville to keep a fifth-round pick in 2027 while also surrendering a sixth-round pick in 2028.

“The Raiders have been linked to Thomas throughout the offseason and preseason if the Jags were going to move on from him. They need help in their receiver room, and Thomas is a great asset to start with.”