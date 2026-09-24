Raiders Urged to Trade for 24-Year-Old WR With Big-Time Upside

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ offense has looked solid through two weeks, and that’s been without star tight end Brock Bowers. While no single wide receiver has cemented themself as the No. 1 option, the group as a whole has been making plays.

However, the Raiders may eventually want a true No. 1 wide receiver who can consistently take over games. The problem for the team is that an established No. 1 wide receiver isn’t available in free agency and would cost a lot in a trade.

That’s why taking a flyer on a former highly touted wide receiver who needs a change of scenery could be a wide play. Coming out of Ohio State, Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of the most hyped wide receiver prospects to enter the draft in years. The Arizona Cardinals used the No. 4 pick on him in 2024. So far, he’s been a disappointment for the team. In two games this season, he has one catch for 33 yards.

He seems to lack confidence now and could use a change of scenery. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes that the Raiders should consider trading for the young wide receiver.

“Based on position need, the Las Vegas Raiders make the most sense for Harrison in the short and long term,” Moton wrote. “Unlike the other teams, the Raiders don’t have a major investment in any of their wide receivers. The club signed Jalen Nailor to a three-year, $35 million deal this past offseason, and he’s the highest earner within the unit”

Does Harrison Still Have Upside?

The history of the NFL is littered with high-profile wide receiver draft busts. It’s not impossible that Harrison just simply isn’t as good as everybody thought.

It’s also possible that the Cardinals haven’t set him up for success. Moton thinks Harrison could be worth the risk.

“Still budding with promise, Harrison can grow with a young Raiders’ squad on the upswing,” Moton wrote. “General manager John Spytek can give the wideout a trial run as the lead receiver for a below-average unit and decide what to do with the option year in his contract next offseason.

“If Harrison makes significant strides, the Silver and Black would have a long-term one-two combination at receiver and tight end for rookie Fernando Mendoza when he’s ready to take over the offense. Assuming Las Vegas uses nothing more than a Day 2 pick on Harrison, it can still take a receiver in the first round of the draft or address another priority roster need.”

How Much Would Harrison Cost in a Trade?

The Cardinals won’t get a first-round pick for Harrison. He just hasn’t shown enough in his young career. They will also likely struggle to get a second-round pick.

If the price is a third-round pick, it would be worth the risk for the Raiders. Even if he can return to rookie form and catch 62 passes, he’d be worth a third-round pick. If he can eventually live up to his draft status, he’d be a massive steal for Las Vegas.

It’s worth noting that Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak helped develop Jaxon Smith-Njigba from a solid wide receiver into arguably the best one in the NFL.