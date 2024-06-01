Raiders Predicted to Add ‘Unquestioned QB1’ in 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders weren’t able to find their franchise quarterback this offseason and are settling for a competition between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew. It’s possible that ends up being a recipe for success but it’s more likely that the team will be in the market for a quarterback again next year.

If the season goes south due to poor quarterback play, the Raiders will have an early draft pick in 2024. The quarterback class doesn’t appear to be as impressive as it was this year but there are some very good prospects. Perhaps the best in the class is Georgia’s Carson Beck. Some expect him to be the top quarterback selected. In a recent mock draft, James Fragoza of Pro Football Network projected the Raiders to take Beck with the No. 5 pick.

“Other signal-callers may have higher ceilings due to their athletic gifts, but Carson Beck should be the unquestioned QB1 heading into the 2024 season,” Fragoza wrote in a June 1 column.

“Beck boasts the poise, anticipation, and layering ability NFL coaches look for, which most returning collegiate passers can’t say. Sit down, Minshew Mania. It’s time for the Beck Benediction.”

Considering the amount of talent the Raiders have on both sides of the ball, it seems unlikely they’ll end up with a top-five pick in 2025.

Is Carson Beck Clearly QB1?

Beck is the early favorite to be the first quarterback taken in 2025 but there’s still an entire college football season to be played. Not many thought Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr. would be top-five picks heading into the last college football season.

According to Pro Football Focus’ Max Chadwick, Beck isn’t on the same level as Caleb Williams when it comes to being an NFL prospect.

“Beck isn’t the kind of slam-dunk prospect Caleb Williams was last summer, but he should still be seen as the early QB1 favorite ahead of 2025,” Chadwick wrote in a May 2 column. “He’s a signal-caller with precise accuracy and timing, placing in the top five of the FBS in both adjusted completion rate and average time to throw. His 91.5 overall grade ranked fourth among all quarterbacks in the country last season.”

Last year was Beck’s first year as the starter for Georgia so it’s hard to know for sure if he’ll be able to have sustained success. He’s got good size at 6-foot-4 and is very accurate with the football. If he improves upon his junior year, he could be a lock to be QB1.

#Georgia QB Carson Beck (6-4, 220) On-balance, in-rhythm thrower. Shows anticipation. Decisive and trusts his eyes. pic.twitter.com/I7wU2mSM2h — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) May 24, 2024

Will Shedeur Sanders Overtake Carson Beck?

Perhaps the most interesting player to watch in college football this year will be Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. Despite not having a lot of talent to work with, he played at a very high level last season having thrown 27 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

There are some maturity concerns with him but Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is friends with Deion Sanders, Shedur’s father and head coach, so he should have a bit more insight into the young quarterback. If the Raiders are picking later in the first round and Sanders starts to slip, they’d make a lot of sense for him. He may end up being the best quarterback in the class.