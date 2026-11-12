Raiders Urged to Sign Chargers Pro Bowler to $92 Million Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders spent a lot of money in free agency this offseason, but they were wise to keep plenty of money open for next offseason. According to Over the Cap, the team is projected to have $67.5 million in salary cap space next year.

That gives them a good chunk of money to play around with. The Raiders have plenty of needs, but the defensive line is high on the list. Malcolm Koonce will be a free agent and hasn’t been making much of an impact this season.

Kwity Paye is looking like a serious bust for the Raiders, so they could be in the market for another defensive end. Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowler Tuli Tuipulotu is set to be a free agent. He had 13.0 sacks last season, but hasn’t been nearly as productive this season. That’s most likely because the Chargers are a mess.

If he’s ready to move on, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report projects that he’ll get a four-year, $92 million contract and named the Raiders as a fit.

“The Chargers’ defense has disappointed in 2026, but Tuipulotu racked up 49 tackles, 13 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and 32 quarterback pressures last season,” Knox wrote. “His sack numbers are down a bit this year, but he’s still playing at a Pro Bowl level.

“Tuipulotu can fit a variety of defensive schemes. He possesses a very attractive combination of ability and youth. He’s likely to be one of the first defenders signed in free agency if L.A. doesn’t lock him up before the contract window.”

Tuipulotu Would Be Huge Get for Raiders

The Raiders didn’t entertain Maxx Crosby trade offers at the deadline, so he’s clearly part of the future plans. They have desperately tried to find him a good running mate for years.

Tuipulotu could be the right play to finally take some pressure off Crosby. He has 29.0 sacks in three and a half seasons, along with 42 tackles for loss. $23 million a year is a high price to pay, but he’d be an instant impact player, and he’s young.

Signing Tuipulotu would save the Raiders from having to use a high draft pick on a defensive end. If they’re going to spend money this offseason, he’d be a logical player to go after and would make a rival team weaker in the process.

Raiders Defense Needs to Be Fixed

The Raiders are on the verge of setting the NFL record for consecutive games allowing 30+ points. That’s not a record anybody wants.

Head coach Klint Kubiak is standing behind defensive coordinator Rob Leonard for now, but he has to be feeling some pressure. The Raiders do have some talent on defense, but they clearly need more.

There’s still time to start turning things around. The Raiders have been playing some of the best offenses in the NFL, but should have an easier time against the Seattle Seahawks’ backup quarterback and an underwhelming Denver Broncos offense. If they can’t hold those offenses under 30 points, then the Raiders might need to make a change.