NFL Coach Sends Chargers Warning Ahead of Raiders Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders were an easy win for most teams last season. They just weren’t competitive.

They finished the season with the worst record in the NFL and earned the No. 1 pick in the draft. This led to head coach Pete Carroll getting fired and starting quarterback Geno Smith getting traded.

The Raiders were big spenders in free agency and hired former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as the head coach. So far, the early signs are looking positive. The Raiders dominated the Miami Dolphins in a 27-13 Week 1 win.

The Los Angeles Chargers are up next for the Raiders, and they didn’t fare nearly as well in Week 1. The 2025 playoff team lost 26-14 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Many people in the media have been high on the Chargers heading into the season, but they could have a problem. The Raiders may have been considered an easy win for them, but the Cardinals would’ve been as well. An NFL coach spoke to The Athletic’s Mike Sando and believes that Los Angeles could be in trouble in Week 2.

“They are going to have their hands full with the Raiders next week,” a coach told Sando, “because the Raiders are organized, they have a veteran quarterback and their defensive front is decent.”

Raiders Haven’t Beaten Chargers in Harbaugh Era

The Raiders haven’t done well against the Chargers in recent years. Since Jim Harbaugh became the head coach, Las Vegas is 0-4.

The Raiders also haven’t been very good the last two seasons. The Chargers can’t afford to overlook the Raiders. Division games are typically more competitive. Though the game is in Los Angeles, the Raiders have always had a home-field advantage at SoFi Stadium.

This is a big game for both teams. If the Raiders win, they’ll be looked at very differently. They could be a threat in the playoff race. If the Chargers win, then Week 1 looks like a fluke, and there will be more confidence in the franchise going forward.

Maxx Crosby Happy to Be Back

Defensive end Maxx Crosby is going to be very excited to play the Chargers again. He has 8.5 sacks in his career against the Chargers.

He had offseason surgery, but looked fully recovered against the Dolphins. He had 1.5 sacks and several quarterback pressures. Crosby always believes there’s room for improvement, but felt really good in Week 1.

“It was amazing, I’ve been waiting a long time,” Crosby said after the Dolphins win. “It’s been a long rehab, long offseason, a lot of things that I had to go through, a lot of hurdles and things that I don’t think the everyday person gets to really see and the true grind of that. But I got to credit all the people around me that helped me get back out on that field. Had the best time. It’s just back playing football, doing what I love the most, and we definitely could do better. But off to a good start.”

The Chargers will certainly be ready to throw everything at Crosby to keep him away from Justin Herbert in Week 2.