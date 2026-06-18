Recently Released Raiders Starter Signs Contract With Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders ended up retaining Maxx Crosby this offseason and added new defensive ends in Kwity Paye and Keyron Crawford. That’s not to mention them re-signing Malcolm Koonce.

Despite starting nine games for the team last season, Charles Snowden was the odd man out and was cut shortly after the draft. He didn’t have to wait too long in free agency. According to NFL insider Jordan Schutlz, the Dallas Cowboys have signed the veteran pass rusher.

Snowden was a dependable player for the Raiders the last two seasons, having played in 31 games. He first came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing of the Chicago Bears in 2021. It was a long road for him to earn a consistent role on a team until he got to the Raiders.

He spent his first season on the practice squad, but worked his way up to an active roster spot and started 18 games over two seasons. He didn’t put up big numbers last season, but had a respectable 3.0 sacks and five tackles for loss.

Snowden makes a lot of sense as a rotational pass rusher and depth piece for an emerging Cowboys defense. Though he was signed late in the game, he’ll have a chance to earn an active roster spot to start the season.

Could Cowboys Still Be in the Mix for Crosby Trade?

There’s a non-zero chance that Snowden could reunite with Crosby at some point this season. The star defensive end continues to be talked about in trade rumors. The Cowboys were one of the teams heavily linked to Crosby earlier in the offseason before the Baltimore Ravens debacle.

It appears that the Raiders want to keep Crosby going forward, but if the season goes awry, something could happen at the trade deadline. ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes the Cowboys are among the teams that could be interested in Crosby.

“Crosby might stick with the Raiders all year at this point, but if he’s going to get traded at all, we’re probably looking at something in-season ahead of the deadline,” Graziano wrote. “If a team such as the Cowboys, Bills, Bears or Patriots finds itself in contention and in need of an impact pass rusher, things could get interesting here again.”

Paye Talks Raiders Defense

Paye was seemingly going to be the Raiders’ top defensive end this season when it looked like they were trading Crosby. He’s now going to be the No. 2 behind Crosby.

He’s still new to the team, but has already taken on a teaching role. Paye is willing to do whatever he can to help the team.

“I feel like the players make the calls come to life and the DCs preach that all the time – they can call it, but we have to make it come to life,” Paye told Raiders.com. “You have to be very selfless. You have to sacrifice yourself.

“Sometimes, the play is not meant for you and that’s OK. You have to go ahead and sacrifice your body to make somebody else come free and get the sack, get the pressure, get the pick, whatever it may be. And that’s just all coming together and [we’re] trying to win.”