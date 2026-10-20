Ex-Raiders Starter Signs With NFC Team: Report

As the season goes on and players get hurt, teams are always looking to add more players. Defensive end Charles Snowden spent the last three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and started 18 games combined in the last two.

He had 3.0 sacks and five tackles for loss last season, but that wasn’t enough for the team to re-sign him. He spent the offseason with the Dallas Cowboys, but wasn’t able to make the team.

Snowden ended up on the practice squad for the Washington Commanders, but hasn’t played a snap this season. That should change soon. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Snowden has been signed by the Atlanta Falcons off of the Commanders’ practice squad.

The Falcons’ pass rush has actually been solid this season, getting 15 sacks in six games. Snowden will come in and provide some depth, but it’ll likely take some time before he sees consistent snaps.

At the very least, he brings some solid veteran experience to the defensive line.

Maxx Crosby Talks Bills Loss

The Raiders are now on a three-game losing streak after falling to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. The season started off so promising, but things have been difficult for the team in recent weeks.

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby has just half a sack since Week 1 and wasn’t able to get after Josh Allen much. Crosby liked the effort from the team against the Bills, but was still disappointed with the outcome.

“Simple as that,” Crosby told reporters. “We got to look at the film and figure out what we need to do better in the second half. I feel like the first few games, we did really good in the second half. The last couple of games, we haven’t. We got to obviously watch the film first, but we’ll see what that looks like. The effort, the energy, everything was there. I felt like today we just got to get better from it.”

Raiders Hoping to Get Back on Track

The Raiders need to get back into the win column soon. Luckily, the Los Angeles Rams game is looking easier than it did before the season. It would be huge for the team to pull off a win in this spot.

If the Raiders drop to 3-4, it’s going to be very hard to stay in the playoff mix. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was very candid after the loss to the Bills.

“All I know to do is go back to work to have candid conversations on Monday that make us better as a football team,” Cousins said after the Bills loss.

“To have your process, your habits that get you ready to play well, and then to go through that process to not change anything when you’re winning, to not change too much when you’re losing. I think the only part you change is when you go back and see where we got to be better, and you emphasize that during the week.”

The season is far from over, so there’s time to turn things around.