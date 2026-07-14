Ex-Raiders Defender Gets Suspended After Signing With New Team

Recently, former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Despite a solid showing over the last two seasons, Snowden had to sit in free agency for weeks.

A big reason for that was due to an arrest for a DUI in Las Vegas in 2024 that he had lingering over his head. He finally pleaded no contest in January of this year, so it was expected that he would see some sort of punishment from the NFL.

That punishment has finally been decided on. According to the NFL transaction wire, Snowden has been suspended for the first three games of the 2026 season.

He will still be able to participate in training camp and all preseason activities, but will have to be away from the team to start the season. The Cowboys likely knew something like this could happen when they signed Snowden in free agency.

Three games at the start of the season isn’t a huge punishment, but it could make it harder for him to make the roster. Snowden has started 18 games the last two seasons and has 4.5 sacks. He’s a solid player, but not a huge name. He’ll have to play really well in training camp if the Cowboys are going to keep him around through his suspension.

Maxx Crosby-Cowboys Trade Speculation Won’t Die

With Snowden getting suspended, it will likely lead to more speculation that the Cowboys are going to trade for a pass rusher. It’s not a secret that the Cowboys were in on Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby earlier in the offseason.

It seems both sides have moved on, but it’s always possible that a big trade could happen. Pro Football Network’s Cooper Kleinberg seems to think a trade could still make sense for Dallas.

“Between Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens, the Cowboys already have one of the NFL’s most dangerous offenses. Adding Crosby to a defense led by Williams, Kenny Clark, DaRon Bland, and rookie Caleb Downs would make the unit even more complete,” Kleinberg wrote.

“A move for Crosby would immediately make Dallas one of the favorites in the NFC next season and could mark one of Jones’ final blockbuster moves as Cowboys owner.”

Crosby Seems Unlikely to Be Traded

Crosby is certainly carrying himself like he plans to be with the Raiders for the foreseeable future. He hasn’t talked about getting traded at all recently and no longer has a standing trade request.

The Raiders have done a lot of good things this offseason, and he wants to be a part of the possible turnaround. Now, that doesn’t mean he won’t get traded eventually, but it will likely take an ugly Raiders season for that to happen.

If Las Vegas gets off to a rough start, there will be talk of moving Crosby at the deadline. That seems to be the best strategy for the Raiders right now. Crosby may not have as much value as he did earlier in the offseason, but that could change if he looks great to start the season.