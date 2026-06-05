Chiefs Get Strong Deebo Samuel Take Amid Raiders Speculation

The Las Vegas Raiders wideout group continues to draw its fair share of doubts ahead of the 2026 NFL season. As a result, the Silver and Black are being urged left and right to look at the veteran free agent market to bolster their receiver group.

Las Vegas appears confident in the group they have with the addition of Jalen Nailor and the expectation that players like Jack Bech take steps in their development heading into Year 2. Nonetheless, that doesn’t stop analysts and writers from floating veterans for the Raiders to consider.

Recently, former Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel has found himself in the speculation mill involving the Raiders. However, the Silver and Black aren’t the only fit someone sees for the veteran with ties to new head coach Klint Kubiak.

Samuel was with the 49ers when Kubiak was the team’s passing game coordinator. As a result, Samuel would be familiar with Kubiak’s system. Still, FanSided’s Wynston Wilcox believes that the Kansas City Chiefs are the ideal fit to help replace JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“This feels like too obvious of a move for Kansas City to pass up on,” Wilcox wrote in a June 4 article. “I say this because they need receiver help badly and with Samuel’s ability to create both out of the backfield and as a receiver, it could be what gives this offense life.

“Patrick Mahomes had to do a lot last season and it ultimately led to him getting knocked out with an injury. They already beefed up their running back room with Kenneth Walker III and now adding Samuel would mean Mahomes has real receiver help.”

Raiders Named Ideal Landing Spot for Deebo Samuel

Where does that Raiders and Samuel speculation come from? Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated matched the remaining veteran free agents with potential teams that would be ideal fits. Regarding the Raiders, Manzano sees Samuel as a fit.

“Previously, I had the Colts as Samuel’s best team fit,” Manzano wrote in a May 29 article. “I’ll switch here and go with the receiver-needy Raiders. Jalen Nailor is currently the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, but in reality, star tight end Brock Bowers is the top pass-catching option in Las Vegas.

“But depth is needed, especially after Bowers was limited most of his second second due to a knee injury. Also, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. are still searching for consistency on the field.”

Chiefs Have Question Makes at Wide Receiver

Meanwhile, Wilcox adds that the Chiefs might need more wideout help than the Raiders, given that the Silver and Black’s AFC West rival has a lot of question marks at that position.

“Until Rashee Rice gets his off-the-field version of himself figured out, he’ll be a liability,” Wilcox added. “Xavier Worthy is still a work in progress so getting immediate help is the only thing that will begin to solve these offensive woes.”

It will be interesting to see what decision Samuel makes, but he should have options, whether it’s with a contender like the Chiefs or a team that looks competitive like the Raiders.