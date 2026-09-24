Christian Bale Looks Unrecognizable as Al Davis in ‘Madden’ Trailer

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ logo and colors are some of the most iconic in sports, but since the franchise has struggled to win games for over two decades, the brand has lost a lot of luster. It’s easy to forget that some of the most legendary football figures ever have donned the Silver and Black.

Fans are going to be reminded of a couple of Raiders icons when the upcoming “Madden” film gets released. Nicolas Cage is set to play former Raiders head coach John Madden in a film that’s about the creation of the video game franchise.

However, former Raiders owner Al Davis is also going to have an important role in the film and is played by Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale. Davis is arguably the most iconic figure to ever own a football team, and Bale could be the perfect actor to portray him.

Bale is known as an actor who likes to completely transform for a role. Amazon MGM Studios just dropped a new trailer for the upcoming “Madden” movie, and they show a better look at Davis in the film. Bale looks completely different than his normal self for the role.

More Details on ‘Madden’

There’s a bit of excitement for the “Madden” film from the Raiders fan base. It’s not often that two legendary football figures are both being portrayed by Oscar-winning actors.

Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch also has a small role in the film. It appears to be a movie that is really going to cater to the fan base. However, there are reasons to be a bit cautious. First, director David O. Russell has a very inconsistent filmography.

He hasn’t made a well-regarded film since 2013’s “American Hustle.” Also, Amazon MGM Studios is sending “Madden” straight to streaming and skipping a theatrical run. That is never a good sign that a studio is confident in the movie. Cage and Bale could give great performances, but it remains to be seen just how good the actual film will be. “Madden” comes out on Prime Video November 18, 2026.

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Is A Raiders Resurgence Coming?

A movie about the Raiders could be coming at a good time. The franchise has been one of the biggest laughingstocks in the NFL for over 20 years. The last time the team won a playoff game was in 2002. Since then, they’ve only had a winning record twice.

Fortunately, it looks like things might finally be changing. The Raiders are 2-0 to start the season and have looked really good under new head coach Klint Kubiak. Rookie No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza has a chance to be a superstar quarterback, and there are some exciting young pieces around him.

If the Raiders are good again, it’d be a big deal for the NFL. They have a massive fan base across the country and are one of the most historic franchises. They’ve been irrelevant for a long time, but if the Kansas City Chiefs can become the biggest brand in the NFL, the Raiders could reach even greater heights if they’re a consistent winner.