Christian Bale Playing Raiders Legend in Upcoming Film: Report

There’s hasn’t much to look forward to for Las Vegas Raiders fans this year but they can start getting excited about the upcoming “Madden” film, which will be about legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden.

It was previously revealed that Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage is set to star in the lead role as Madden and it looks like he’ll have another heavyweight joining him. According to Jeff Sneider of The InSneider, Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale is joining the cast and will be portraying former Raiders owner Al Davis.

The late Davis was one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL for decades prior to his death in 2011. He’s widely considered one of the most influential figures in NFL history. “Madden” is being directed by David O. Russell, who has directed Bale in three different films, including 2011’s “The Fighter,” which saw Bale win his only Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.

Bale was also nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in Russell’s 2014 film “American Hustle.” Russell and Bale have been strong collaborators for years now so it’ll be interesting to see what they have planned for the role of Davis.

How Does Al Davis Relate to John Madden’s Story?

Madden is one of the most iconic personalities in football history. While he got his first big job with the Raiders, his story stretches well beyond his years in Oakland.

Details on the “Madden” film are sparse but Bale’s casting as Davis could give some insight. Bale likely wouldn’t be cast in the film if he didn’t have a big role. While Davis and Madden maintained a relationship throughout their lives, this could be a sign that the film will focus on the coach’s early years.

It’s hard to imagine they’d land Bale as Davis and not carve out a big role for him.

More Details on ‘Madden’ Film

The “Madden” film has been described as a “video game movie,” per Sneider, so it’s possible that Davis’ role could actually be small. Considering Bale and Russell’s relationship, they could figure out a way to get him more screen time.

For now, it appears the movie will mostly focus on the creation of the popular “Madden NFL” video game franchise. It also sounds like the film isn’t simply going to be a cash grab to capitalize on Madden’s popularity, per Sneider.

“I have no idea how good this movie’s going to be, but the amount of dedication it’s going to get from both of its lead characters makes me optimistic,” Sneider wrote.

“Madden” has gone through a lot of changes over the past couple of years. Previously, Will Ferrell was set to star in the lead role and so was Hugh Jackman. It appears Cage and Bale are set to star and the film should begin production soon.

This could be a serious Oscar contender when it comes out if they’re able to put the pieces together and Raiders fans should be excited to see some team legends portrayed on the big screen.