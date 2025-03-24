Raiders Lose Out on Free Agent Signing Following Last-Minute Decision

A lackluster free agent period for the Las Vegas Raiders continues to be lackluster. The team lost starting linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo in free agency.

They signed Elandon Roberts to replace Spillane but needed a Deablo replacement. The Raiders signed New England Patriots restricted free agent Christian Elliss to an offer sheet.

Considering the Patriots signed Spillane and Jack Gibbens, it seemed like they’d simply let Elliss sign with the Raiders. However, they had until March 24 to match Las Vegas’ offer.

According to a March 24 X post from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have matched the Raiders’ offer which means that Elliss is staying in New England. This is a blow for Las Vegas as Elliss was one of the best linebacker options still available to the Raiders.

It’s also a bit of a blow for Ellis. In Las Vegas, he had a very strong shot to earn a full-time starting job. In New England, he’s likely going to continue to be a depth player. The Patriots were armed with the most salary cap space in the NFL this offseason and they haven’t been afraid to use it. Even though they may not have needed Elliss, they had the money to keep a team like the Raiders from poaching him.

Raiders Still Need an LB

It’s now back to the drawing board for the Raiders when it comes to linebacker. The team could give the keys to third-year pro Amari Burney but it remains to be seen if he’s ready to be a starter.

Las Vegas could also look back to free agency. C.J. Mosley is 32 now but he’s a five-time Pro Bowler with a lot of experience. As a one-year rental, the Raiders could do worse.

Isaiah Simmons could be an intriguing player. He hasn’t lived up to his draft status but he’s only 26 and still bursting with potential. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has done great work with linebackers in the past and could be intrigued by Simmons’ potential.

Insider Talks Raiders LB Room

The Raiders were strong at linebacker the last couple of seasons with Spillane leading the group. With him gone, it could be a transition year for the room. Vic Tafur of The Athletic recently discussed the state of the Raiders’ linebackers.

“Robert Spillane was a big loss,” Tafur wrote in a March 19 column. “Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said having Spillane was like having an extension of him on the field. But apparently Patriots coach Mike Vrabel felt the same way and backed up the Brink’s truck at Spillane’s house. The green dot moves to Roberts, 30, who was a two-down starter in Pittsburgh and brings a lot of juice and leadership. Burney was a converted safety in college who was buried on the Raiders depth chart before he started to get some run in the last five games. The Raiders had Patriots restricted free agent Christian Elliss in for a visit Monday, and if they don’t give him an offer sheet, they will sign or draft someone else to compete for a starting spot. Eichenberg lost his biggest fan in the building in fired coach Antonio Pierce, but there is definitely an opening for a gritty, smart linebacker that Pierce raved about.”