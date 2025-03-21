Raiders Make $15 Million Move With Star DT Christian Wilkins

Christian Wilkins‘ first season with the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t go according to plan. The team gave the star defensive tackle a $110 million contract in free agency but he was only able to play five games due to a Jones fracture injury that needed surgery.

While he couldn’t play many games, Wilkins did look like the real deal before he got hurt. If he can stay healthy in 2025, he’s going to form a formidable duo with star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

The Raiders have been quiet in free agency despite having plenty of salary cap space. Despite the fact that there aren’t many big-name free agents left on the market, the team has restructured Wilkins’ contract to open up a sizable amount of salary cap space, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“The Raiders converted Wilkins’ $20.5 million roster bonus, which came due last week, into a prorated signing bonus,” Bonsignore wrote in a March 21 mailbag. “Wilkins gets paid as scheduled, but the Raiders can now spread the cap hit over the remaining four years of the contract rather than absorb it all this year.

“That comes out to a $5.125 million cap hit over the next four years. Doing so created just over $15 million in additional cap space for 2025.”

Are Raiders Planning to Make a Move?

It’s certainly interesting for the Raiders to create so much salary cap space this late into free agency. It’s in the realm of possibility that they still plan to make a big move like a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.

However, it’s more likely that the team is saving up money to be big spenders next offseason.

“Could the restructuring be a sign something might go down? Maybe,” Bonsignore wrote. “More than likely, the club has its eye on what is shaping up as a strong free-agent class for next season.”

The Raiders are likely going to give new quarterback Geno Smith a big contract which is going to eat a major chunk of salary cap space so it makes sense why they’d make other moves to still have plenty of room to make moves next offseason.

Raiders DL Could Be Strength of Team

The Raiders defensive line is shaping up to be very strong in 2025. Crosby got a new contract and is going to come into the season highly motivated after an injury-plagued 2024. The same could be said for Wilkins who still hasn’t had a chance to make his mark on the franchise.

Adam Butler is coming off a career season and signed a three-year contract with the Raiders in free agency. Promising young defensive end Malcolm Koonce is also set to come back for another season. That’s not to mention former first-round pick Tyree Wilson, who should continue to get better.

The Raiders hold the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could feasibly use it on a star defensive lineman like Michigan’s Mason Graham. The team’s defensive line is already very strong but has a chance to be a lot better if they draft well and young players continue to develop.