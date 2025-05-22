Raiders HC Pete Carroll Drops Troubling Comments About Christian Wilkins

Feelings around the Las Vegas Raiders‘ building are high right now, but there’s one lingering concern that could become a problem. Star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins missed most of last season with a Jones fracture in his foot.

He suffered the injury early in the season, so he should’ve had plenty of time to recover before the offseason started to ramp up. However, rumors recently trickled out that he was dealing with a setback.

Wilkins was seen at the Raiders’ recent OTAs, but he wasn’t running and didn’t have his helmet. It’s still a while before practices start getting more intense, but some comments from head coach Pete Carroll would suggest that there’s real concern about his injury.

“This has been a difficult recovery,” Carroll said during a Wednesday press conference. “He’s done everything he needs to do. He’s been here every day. He’s here early working hard, but we’re still working on it. He’s not ready to get back out (there). We’re in the midst of a long, challenging process here. Fortunately, there’s a lot of time. … He’s been onboard the whole time, but it has been challenging.”

Wilkins doesn’t have a long injury history, so this has to be a frustrating process for the veteran defensive tackle. His status is going to be something to watch closely all offseason.

Maxx Crosby Talks Injury Recovery

While Wilkins is dealing with setbacks, star defensive end Maxx Crosby is not. He underwent ankle surgery in December, but is already back on the field.

Carroll said Crosby is 100%, and the defensive end discussed his recovery process.

“I didn’t have an offseason,” Crosby said. “I’ve been here the whole time. It’s been five months of hardcore training and rehabbing every single day. …

“Last year was definitely one of the hardest years of my life, in general. I had so many things going on. I was battling injuries and not being able to be myself. … That was the first time in my career I felt like it was Week 2, and I was on a popped tire. I’m doing everything in my power to try to go out and help my teammates, and at times, I felt like I just wasn’t the same. … Being out there with my teammates and being able to fully be myself … it’s the best feeling on the planet.”

Crosby Praises Energy in Building

The Raiders are undergoing yet another coaching change since Crosby joined the team, but he’s been impressed with the energy that the new staff is bringing to the building.

“That energy is contagious,” Crosby said. “In football, you can have all the X’s and O’s and you can be the smartest guy on the planet, but when it really comes down to it and it’s really nut-cutting time, it’s truly (about) who’s going to execute and who’s willing to go further. … (We have) guys that are constantly pushing themselves to that level, not just offensively but defensively, too. … If you have a bunch of dawgs on the field that are willing to go to the farthest lengths to win, you’re going to have a chance.”