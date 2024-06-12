Antonio Pierce Drops Epic Line About Maxx Crosby & Christian Wilkins

There’s a long way to go until the regular season starts but things are looking good for the Las Vegas Raiders defense. After finishing ninth in points allowed last season, the team hired Antonio Pierce as head coach and signed star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year contract.

The history of NFL free agency is filled with players getting paid after a big year and never living up to their contract. It appears that Wilkins is determined to make sure that doesn’t happen. Pierce has been blown away by the defensive tackles and dropped an epic line about pairing him with defensive end Maxx Crosby.

“There are two gentlemen that are in this building every day before coaches: Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins,” Pierce said during the Raiders’ June 10 Media Day. “They happen to be on the same D-line, playing next to each other. God bless, everybody else. Don’t worry about our quarterbacks, buddy, worry about yours.”

Crosby and Wilkins combined for 23.5 sacks last season. Now that they’re teammates, it’s possible that number will only go up. Crosby has needed a consistent running mate on the defensive line for years and early reviews are suggesting that Wilkins is the perfect fit.

Maxx Crosby Talks Christian Wilkins

Crosby had only had offensive-minded coaches throughout his career until Pierce got the job. That has led to the team generally focusing on offense. He believes Wilkins is one of the hardest-working teammates he’s ever had.

“We’re flying around,” Crosby said during his June 11 press conference. “Christian works his [expletive] off, and I haven’t had a guy that works like that since Yannick (Ngakoue). Yannick was constantly trying to compete with me and go at it, and we were competing at everything. Christian kind of reminds me of him in that way.

“It’s been a hell of a start so far. We have a lot of work to do, but we both love football and that’s all that matters.”

Crosby is famous for his relentless work ethic so if he’s praising Wilkins for how hard he works, that should count for a lot.

Christian Wilkins Having Fun

Wilkins has a light-hearted personality and likes to have fun but that doesn’t stop him from working. He’s having a blast with the Raiders of far but he knows what the ultimate goal is.

“We definitely have been getting after it pretty good,” Wilkins said during Media Day. “It’s just been a lot of fun, truly. There’s not a day you can’t bring it. I already tried to be like that, but it’s even more when those young guys are coming after you. It’s just that energy. So, you have to kind of lead the pack and let everybody know it gets chippy. We talk a little trash; it’s fun. It’s all good, fun competition, and it’s cool, and I embrace all of that. It just makes it a lot of fun to come to work.”

Pierce is trying to create a culture now that he’s the full-time head coach and having players like Wilkins and Crosby, who are highly paid, but still come in and work hard every day makes things a lot easier.