Raiders Make Questionable Decision, Cut Ties With Emerging Pass Rusher

In what will likely be one of the more surprising decisions the Las Vegas Raiders will make when it comes to trimming the roster down to 53 players, they are already moving on from undrafted edge rusher Cian Slone.

“The #Raiders are releasing edge Cian Slone, who appears to be a good claim candidate after a strong camp,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted out.

Slone had a strong training camp and preseason with Las Vegas, which makes this decision a head-scratcher. Granted, the Raiders have a strong pass rush group that consists of Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye, Malcolm Koonce, and third-round pick Keyron Crawford, but Slone had plenty of potential.

The hope is he can clear waivers and land on the Raiders’ practice squad, but it’s almost certain at least one of the 31 NFL teams would be interested in adding him to their roster.

Raiders Move on From Undrafted Pass Rusher Cian Slone

The Athletic’s Sam Warren commented on Cian Slone having a lot on the line, along with fellow pass rusher Patrick Johnson, saying, “The Raiders have a concrete top four at the edge position with Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye, Malcolm Koonce and rookie Keyron Crawford. But a fifth spot is likely up for grabs, and with Brennan Jackson going on season-ending injured reserve, Slone and Johnson are evidently vying for it.”

So does the Raiders parting ways with Slone mean Johnson won that last spot in the edge rush group? Maybe, but both guys received high praise from the Raiders coaching staff.

Defensive line coach Travis Smith had this to say about Slone: “His disposition is relentless. His physicality shows up day in and day out, whether it’s setting edges or it’s rushing with power or converting with a little bit of speed.”

Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard also praised Johnson, saying, “(He’s a) very instinctive player. Tough, very smart. I think his play speaks for itself.”

The reality is the Raiders can’t keep all these talented pass rushers, and again, the hope is Slone can somehow, at the very least, stay on the Raiders’ practice squad.

Raiders Fans React to News Regarding Slone

A lot of Raiders fans aren’t happy seeing Las Vegas move on from the undrafted pass rusher out of NC State:

“ thought he looked great in camp and solid in the pre season.” @204Raiderz

“Confused why they would release him. ” @sxcreddestiny

“This really pisses me off. Thought for sure he’d be a strong fit for us!” @wasgsm43

“Tough cut after a strong camp. High-motor UDFA edges like Slone often get claimed. Waiver-wire watch for sure.” @capksharma

The reality is the Raiders have made their decision, and it definitely was a tough one to make for Spytek.

Las Vegas must cut the roster down to 53 players, and unfortunately, Slone will be one of many guys who will see their way out.