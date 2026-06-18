Insider Singles Out 1 Raiders UDFA Who Could Steal Roster Spot

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a long stretch without any team practices, but fortunately for some young players, they were able to make an impression in OTAs. Rookie undrafted free agent signings are going to have to fight hard to get a roster spot.

It’s usually an uphill battle for undrafted players, and their ceiling is typically a spot on the practice squad. However, there’s one Raiders rookie who could do enough to earn an active roster spot in Week 1.

Cian Slone wasn’t talked about a lot coming out of NC State. According to a recent mailbag by The Athletic’s Sam Warren, Slone has stood out as a player who could make the final roster.

“Another name I’d highlight is undrafted free agent Cian Slone,” Warren wrote. “The pass rusher out of NC State has looked quick during OTAs, and he played with noticeable effort, which Leonard covets. His showing earned him opportunities to play alongside veterans during team periods, while most other undrafted free agents remained working only with rookies.

“The Raiders let veteran Charles Snowden go earlier this offseason, opening up a potential roster spot for a pass rusher. If Slone continues to impress during training camp, he’d be a name to watch for on the final 53.”

More Background on Slone

Slone started his college career at Utah State before transferring to NC State. He went from 7.5 sacks in 2024 to 1.5 sacks in 2025.

His lack of production as a pass rusher is a big reason he went undrafted. That said, he clearly does have some skill. He was definitely flying under the radar, but the Raiders have plenty of opportunity on the roster. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein believes he might have to make his mark on special teams first.

“Slone plays with a red-hot urgency that is rarely matched by opponents,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s a stand-up edge rusher with good play recognition. He challenges blocks with aggressive first actions but makes hunting the football the priority. While he’s a capable combatant at the point of attack, his lack of range and short-area agility could limit his impact as a playmaker. Slone’s energy and relentlessness fuel his secondary rush but he lacks the skill of a productive NFL rusher. Special-teams standout might be his route to a roster spot.”

Raiders Relying on Youth

The Raiders are set to be a much younger team this season. They do have older veterans on the roster, like Kirk Cousins and Adam Butler, but most players are still in their 20s.

That makes sense considering where the Raiders are at. They aren’t close to contending for a Super Bowl, but they’re adding more talent. The Raiders aren’t looking for quick fixes anymore. They’re taking a long-term approach with this rebuild. That makes a lot more sense than what they were doing with Pete Carroll.

The Raiders haven’t fielded a sustainable winner in a long time. Focusing on building up a young roster could be what they need for long-term success. Things are looking up for the first time in a long time.