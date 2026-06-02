Raiders Get Clear Take on Potential Maxx Crosby Trade Interest

Just when the Las Vegas Raiders thought that the trade chatter around Maxx Crosby was over, at least until the deadline, it has re-emerged and might continue after the Los Angeles Rams made the move for Myles Garrett.

With the Rams trading for arguably the best defender in football, all eyes are on other teams to make a move to counter what Los Angeles did. As a result, the Crosby speculation has found its way to the spotlight again.

Any NFC team that wants to bolster its pass rush to match what the Rams will be throwing at them could look at Crosby as a potential target, which is why Raider Nation Radio’s Q Myers stated that he wouldn’t be surprised to see the conversation over the veteran edge rusher continue all summer and up until the deadline.

“What this [Myles Garrett] trade really did to me is it furthers that conversation of will Maxx Crosby get traded?” Myers said on the June 2 edition of the “Raiders Squad Show.” “Is he going to get traded? I think that conversation is going to pop up even more than it would have.

“I thought it was going to wait until the regular season and then maybe the trade deadline, but now I think you’re going to hear it throughout the course of the summer.”

NFL Teams Likely Calling Raiders Over Maxx Crosby

Moreover, Myers noted that he expects teams to start calling Raiders general manager John Spytek regarding Crosby to respond to what the Rams have done.

It will be interesting to see if Las Vegas is open to a similar deal to the one the Cleveland Browns received, which included outside linebacker Jared Verse and a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick.

“I’m sure that what this trade is going to do is have other teams pick up the phone and call John Spytek and say, ‘Hey, what about that Max Crosby guy?’ Because now everyone is trying to find their closer,” Myers added. “Everyone’s trying to find their guy who can take them and put them over the top.

“And there are going to be plenty of teams, if they’re not already calling, that are thinking, ‘Yeah, the Raiders aren’t ready.’ The Raiders have already let you know that they are not one year away from making some Super Bowl runs. So there could be an opportunity to go out and bring in a guy like Maxx Crosby.”

Maxx Crosby Trade Conversations Won’t Die Down

Myers isn’t advocating that the Raiders trade Crosby, but with how teams operate, the Silver and Black will be receiving calls. Whether any team gives the Raiders an enticing offer remains to be seen.

“I’m just telling you that the Maxx Crosby conversation is going to come up,” Myers said. “I’m not saying that I’m trying to trade them; I’m not advocating for them to get traded [and] I’m just letting you know.

“It’s like, like I said, I’m the weatherman. I’m telling you that it’s sunny outside. I’m telling you it’s going to rain. If you choose to take an umbrella, take an umbrella. If you don’t, you might get wet. I’m just telling you that’s the reality of what’s going to happen.

“The conversation is going to be sparked up because of this Myles Garrett trade. You can hate it or love it. You can hate me or not. It doesn’t matter. I’m just telling you, not trying to be that guy. I’m just letting you know that that conversation is happening.”