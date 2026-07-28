Former Raiders First-Round Pick Signs With Dolphins Before Training Camp

Training camp is starting across the NFL, and many players who have been stuck in free agency are getting signed by teams. One player who has been waiting around was defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

The former first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers, but wasn’t signed all offseason. That finally changed.

The Miami Dolphins announced that they’ve signed Ferrell to a contract.

Ferrell will always be known for being overdrafted by the Raiders. In 2019, he was expected to be a late first-round pick, but the Raiders took him at No. 4.

That was a massive surprise, and it was always going to be difficult for him to live up to his draft status. It’s not fair to call him a bust because the expectations around the NFL weren’t that of a top-five pick when he was in the draft.

However, has put together a long and productive career. The Dolphins have a new coaching staff in place, so there will be an opportunity for Ferrell to prove that he belongs. He is never going to be an elite pass rusher, but he’s a solid run defender who typically stays healthy.

What’s The Latest on Maxx Crosby?

Maxx Crosby was part of the same draft class as Ferrell, but his career has been very different. He’s cemented himself as one of the best defensive ends in the NFL.

Crosby was traded earlier in the offseason to the Baltimore Ravens, but the team ended up backing out. He’s still on the Raiders for now, but the trade rumors will continue to linger. ESPN’s Ryan McFadden doesn’t think that Crosby will get traded in the near future.

“But if Crosby is playing at a high level during the season after undergoing knee surgery, and the Raiders still look like a team that is far from being a postseason contender, it wouldn’t be surprising if they consider trade proposals for the All-Pro edge rusher,” McFadden wrote. “Gaining more draft capital will be beneficial for the Raiders’ future, and Crosby remains the best player on the roster — not named Brock Bowers — who could give them significant assets in return.

“But for now, Crosby is a Raider, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it remains that way for the foreseeable future.”

Raiders Could Upgrade DL

The Raiders were trading away their star defensive lineman earlier in the offseason, but perhaps they could now be interested in adding one from another team. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea has requested a trade, and the Raiders are among the teams he’d be interested in getting traded to.

Defensive tackle is still one of the big needs on the roster, and adding a proven star like Vea would be a significant upgrade. He may cost a bit in a trade, so that could turn the Raiders off from making a deal. It’ll be a situation to watch in the coming weeks if Vea doesn’t get a new contract.