Raiders Linked to 3 Players, Including Massive Former Chief

The Las Vegas Raiders came out of Week 1 mostly healthy, but they’re going to continue to look to add more talent. Ahead of the Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team has brought in a few players for workouts.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Raiders hosted defensive tackle Cole Brevard, offensive guard Joshua Gray and tight end Marshall Lang.

Brevard is a rookie who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was let go during final roster cuts. Brevard is a huge body at 6-foot-3, 346 pounds. He could provide depth as a nose tackle if the Raiders sign him.

Gray was an undrafted free agent signing of the Atlanta Falcons last season, but has already bounced around the league in his short career. Though he’s a guard, he also has experience playing left tackle in college.

Lang is another undrafted free agent signing. He was signed by the Seattle Seahawks after last year’s draft, so he should have a bit of familiarity with Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak. With Brock Bowers’ status continuing to be up in the air, the team may want to continue to add some more tight end depth.

Kubiak Gets Blunt About Week 1 Win

Kubiak won his first game as a head coach, so he already has that monkey off his back. However, he thinks there’s still room for improvement. The Raiders got off to a hot start, but didn’t have as much success in the second half. He wants to see his team play a complete game, especially on offense.

“I think it starts with me and putting us in better position to be successful,” Kubiak told reporters. “We didn’t run the ball very well in second half, weren’t good on third down. Just overall, I thought just lost our steam. That being said, we put ourselves in good position in the first half, and we just got to play four quarters of football. Was really pleased the way our defense played four quarters of football.”

The Raiders had penalty issues in the preseason, but that seemed to be cleaned up against the Dolphins. Kubiak praised his team for being disciplined.

“I think aside from the fourth quarter, I was really pleased with our discipline,” Kubiak said. “We weren’t penalized. I thought offensively, I thought the guys were coming off the ball, doing all the little things that we asked them to do that really, take no talent. I was happy the way our defense was swarming to the ball. So, discipline and just overall effort.”

Kubiak Era Looking Promising

The Raiders have cycled through so many different head coaches across the past two decades. They haven’t been able to find one to stick.

The Raiders have had trouble hiring top candidates, but were able to land Kubiak after winning the Super Bowl. So far, things are looking promising. He’s not the most charismatic head coach, but his players appear to respect him, and he called a great game in Week 1. It’s still early, but the Raiders have to be feeling good about their new head coach.