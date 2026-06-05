Raiders Predicted to Land Star Pass Rusher With 21.0 Sacks

With the Las Vegas Raiders landing their quarterback of the future in this year’s draft, they’ll have a lot of flexibility in the first round next year. As of right now, pass rusher isn’t considered a huge need.

The team has Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye under contract for multiple seasons. However, Crosby continues to be the subject of trade rumors, and there’s no guarantee he’ll be on the roster next season. Plus, Malcolm Koonce is on a one-year deal and could play elsewhere in 2027.

That could make defensive end one of the team’s biggest needs heading into next year’s draft. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski put together a mock draft for the 2027 draft and projected the Raiders to select Texas defensive end Colin Simmons with the No. 6 pick.

“The Las Vegas Raiders already traded Maxx Crosby. Then, the deal fell through and the five-time Pro Bowler returned. The franchise can get Crosby a bookend and eventual replacement in Texas’ Colin Simmons,” Sobleski wrote. “Las Vegas also signed Kwity Paye in free agency. However, Paye is a base end who hasn’t produced more than 8.5 sacks during any of his five NFL seasons. The Raiders definitely need more juice off the edge.

“Simmons has the burst, bend and closing speed to be a high-level pass-rusher at the professional level. The first-team All-SEC performer led the conference last season with 59 pressures. Right now, the 245-pound underclassman is not built like an every-down edge. However, he’s only 20 years old and already understands how to get to the quarterback. Simmons’ growth potential remains significant.”

Simmons Has Superstar Potential

The Raiders could benefit from the 2027 class being loaded with quarterbacks. That could push some top prospects down the board. In a draft without so many quarterbacks, Simmons would likely be a top-five pick.

As a true freshman, he had 9.0 in the SEC. Last season, he had 12.0 sacks. He may not be built like Myles Garrett, but he clearly as a ton of skill and athleticsm.

He’s more in the mold of a Micah Parsons or Abdul Carter. That would be very enticing to pair with Crosby. If the Raiders do trade the star, then they’ll need a replacement. While there might be bigger needs for the team next year, it’s never a bad idea to stock up on pass rushers.

What Other Positions Will Raiders Need in 2027?

Wide receiver will be the obvious position that many project the Raiders to target early in next year’s draft. On paper, they have one of the weakest wide receiver rooms in the NFL.

That could change with strong seasons from some young players, but they’ll likely want a true No. 1. Offensive line also can’t be ruled out. Kolton Miller is getting older, so it might not be a bad idea to draft a tackle early who can play on the right side until he’s ready to take over for Miller on the left. The Raiders may also still be in the market for guard help nxt year.

Defensive tackle could also be a consideration if the right prospect emerges.