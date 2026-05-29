Raiders Receive Compelling Take on Free Agent Deebo Samuel

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ wide receiver group has been a topic of discussion since the 2026 NFL Draft. In free agency, the Silver and Black signed Jalen Nailor, and in the draft, the team selected Malik Benson in Round 6, but didn’t spend a Day 2 pick on a receiver or trade back into the first round.

As a result, there have been plenty of takes and talking points regarding the Raiders’ wideout group. With several veteran free-agent options, some are urging the team to consider them to improve the group.

Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated matched the remaining veteran free agents with potential teams that would be ideal fits for them. Regarding the Raiders, Manzano sees former San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel as a fit.

“Previously, I had the Colts as Samuel’s best team fit,” Manzano wrote in a May 29 article. “I’ll switch here and go with the receiver-needy Raiders. Jalen Nailor is currently the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, but in reality, star tight end Brock Bowers is the top pass-catching option in Las Vegas.

“But depth is needed, especially after Bowers was limited most of his second second due to a knee injury. Also, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. are still searching for consistency on the field.”

Deebo Samuel Has a Connection With Klint Kubiak

Last season with the Washington Commanders, Samuel played a total of 713 snaps (479 pass snaps and 234 run snaps), resulting in a 69.4 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he recorded 72 receptions on 99 targets for 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns while averaging 10.1 yards per reception and generating 471 yards after the catch.

Meanwhile, in the running game, the veteran wideout had 17 carries for 75 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and averaged 4.4 yards per carry. More importantly, Samuel has a connection with Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak, who was the 49ers’ passing game coordinator during the 2023 season when the veteran was with the Niners (2019-2024).

As a result, Samuel would know the offense Kubiak wants to run in Las Vegas and bring veteran experience to a young team.

“The Raiders—and rookie Fernando Mendoza if he hits the field this season—would benefit from having an experienced playmaker such as the 30-year-old Samuel,” Manzano added in his article. “He’s not as dynamic as he once was, but it bodes well that his route-running skills and reliable hands led to him recording 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.”

Raiders Should Avoid Another Veteran Free Agent

Stefon Diggs is another veteran in the speculation conversation. Still, former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy shared that he wants the team to steer clear of the wideout, not because of what he’s done on the field, but what comes with him off the field.

“Because you have such a young, impressionable team in the locker room, the last thing you need to bring in is a distraction,” Lincoln said on the May 26 edition of the “Raiders Squad Show.” “I’m not talking about Stefon Diggs on the field. I’m talking about everything involving Diggs off the field. Can you imagine the Vegas sideshow that is already there?”