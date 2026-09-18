Country Star Orville Peck Says He ‘Made Out’ With a Raiders Player

Country star Orville Peck has released his new album “Mule” recently, and many fans noted one of his lyrics. According to the song “Ring the Bell,” Peck claims to have made out with a player for the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I love the Lakers, the Mets and the Longhorns, made out with a guy on the [Las Vegas] Raiders,” sang in the song.

Now, there’s no word on how the player is, but it sounds like he knew he was going to get a shoutout in the new song.

“I’m going to preface this by saying that I did receive permission to sing that lyric from the subject in question and he was very thrilled,” Peck said, per Page Six.

Peck has no plans to reveal who the player is.

“Look, I’m gonna keep it sort of ambiguous and mysterious, but I would like to include this in this song,” Peck added.

He did note that he wouldn’t have included the lyrics if “it were somebody who was hiding or fearful of it coming out.”

Peck also said that the player likely wouldn’t have cared.

“This person would have probably allowed me to say their name if I wanted, but I didn’t think it was necessary. People can use their own common sense and discovery to try to figure out who it may be, but that’s all I’ll say.”

Notably, the Raiders had the first openly gay player in the NFL when former defnesive end Carl Nassib announced the news. However, Peck would not confirm or deny if Nassib was the player he was referencing, per Page Six.

Raiders Focused on Chargers

It seems highly unlikely that the player Peck is referencing is currently on the Raiders’ roster. Right now, the team is laser-focused on the football season. In Week 2, they face the rival Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders have lost four straight to the Chargers and haven’t won a game at SoFi Stadium since 2020. Defensive end Maxx Crosby is hoping to change that.

“The past is the past, the future you can’t control,” Crosby said, via Raiders.com. “The best way to control your future is by being present and by being great where your feet are at.”

The Raiders fans show up in droves to SoFi Stadium and give the team a home-field advantage, but they need to start winning if fans are going to keep coming.

“We hope to see them out there in L.A. supporting us,” Jeremy Chinn said. “We know we have to continue earning that support and we’re looking to do that on Sunday.”

Crosby Gets Praise From Justin Herbert

Crosby has been a menace to the Chargers for years, and quarterback Justin Herbert certainly isn’t excited to see the pass rusher. That said, he has a lot of respect for Crosby.

“He’s very talented,” Herbert said. “He’s able to make plays from so many different positions. He finds the ball and he never quits. He’s got an incredibly high motor and just keeps on working. The play is never over for him and that’s something I really respect about him.”