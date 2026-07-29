Cowboys Receive Clear Message Involving Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

The future of Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby will be a talking point from now until the trade deadline in a couple of months. If Crosby shows that he’s his usual game-wrecking self, teams will call the Silver and Black.

Moreover, if Las Vegas gets off to a challenging start, the question will be whether they’ll consider any offers. This past offseason, the Raiders did trade Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens before a failed physical caused that deal to collapse.

Nonetheless, Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The FAN issued a clear message to the Dallas Cowboys, noting that Crosby would take the team’s defense to another level in a competitive NFC East and conference as a whole.

“I think this would be the Purple People Eaters, the Fearsome Foursome, the Grits Blitz, the Steel Curtain,” Broaddus said in a July 28 video from 105.3 The FAN. “Just name them all. Just name every defense that’s ever been great.

“And yes, Maxx Crosby would make this defense great. Maxx Crosby plays some run defense. Maxx Crosby gets tackles behind the line; Maxx Crosby gets sacks. Yes, he will help this defense. That would be incredible.”

Last season with the Raiders, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense, leading to a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

What Would Cowboys Consider Trading to Raiders for Maxx Crosby?

Meanwhile, after Jerry Jones stated that they didn’t walk away from a trade for Crosby, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted that he doesn’t believe a team will give up two first-round picks. However, he did provide a counteroffer on what it could take to get Crosby.

“If someone was willing to trade two first-round picks for Maxx Crosby, it would have happened already,” Harris said in a July 28 video from Haymaker Network. “And now that everyone has the context of the injury and what happened there, yesterday’s price is not today’s price.

“So no, giving up two first-round picks for Maxx Crosby would be losing a deal at the end of the day because now you have that context. So you’re starting the conversation for me at a first and a third. First and a third, and that will make the deal for you. That’s where we’re probably starting the conversation.”

Cowboys Might Not Be Afraid of Maxx Crosby’s Knee

Moreover, while the Ravens might have been scared off by Crosby’s knee after his injury from last season, Harris speculates that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might not be. Still, it’s not enough for Dallas to fork over two first-round picks.

“Jerry does sound confident, though, in the injury based on what he said,” Harris added. “They liked the deal before. To me, it almost seems like Jerry’s not as much in charge as we want to believe he is…

“If Jerry is okay with the knee of Maxx Crosby, he’s not going to come out and say it because that’s going to be used in the negotiations. So I feel like if he does come out and say that, then it’s not Maxx Crosby we’re talking about.”