Cowboys Receive Trade Idea Involving Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the receiving end of new trade speculation involving Maxx Crosby. After the trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell through due to a failed physical, that speculation went away for a few months.

Nonetheless, after the trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, speculation about Crosby has resurfaced. Any team, especially in the NFC, that wants to counter the Rams’ major move will likely look to the Raiders’ star.

As for which team could make an offer to the Silver and Black between now and the trade deadline later this year, FanSided’s Cody Williams sees the Dallas Cowboys as the ideal team to land the veteran.

In his trade idea, he sees Crosby and a 2028 Fifth-Round Pick going to Dallas while the Raiders receive a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

“[The Raiders] should be able to still get at least a highly valued 2027 first-rounder and a Top 100 pick in the 2028 draft, with maybe a sweetener going with Crosby to Dallas in this deal to make it a second-rounder,” Williams wrote in a June 9 article.

“All told, that’s probably more than the Raiders would’ve been able to get from any team immediately after Baltimore squirmed its way out of the initial trade. The value is going to move up, which could also be the case if they held onto him at the trade deadline.”

Why This Trade Idea Makes Sense for the Raiders

This offer falls short of what the Cleveland Browns received, as they landed picks plus a young impact player in Jared Verse. As a result, it’s hard to envision the Raiders trading Crosby for that package, especially if the veteran shows he’s still an effective pass rusher.

Still, Williams explained why this deal makes sense for the Raiders, even though it is not close to what the Browns received.

“Maxx Crosby can try to put a hush on the trade talk, the Raiders can try to convince everyone that they’re happy to hold onto him, but the reality of the organization’s situation is that they might simply be better off trading him,” Williams wrote.

“Crosby doesn’t necessarily fit that timeline. He’s undeniably one of the best edge rushers in the NFL and will be just 29 years old. Yet, there are viable injury concerns, regardless of how the Ravens-Raiders trade narrative was shaped, as he nears 30 years old. How many years can Vegas meaningfully count on him to be a top-five (or better) player at the position?”

Cowboys Need a Game-Changing Pass Rusher for This Season

Nonetheless, Williams explained why this trade makes sense for the Cowboys as they look for a bounce-back 2026 season.

“There is still a distinct lack of a game-changer on the edge,” Williams added in his article. “Make no mistake, the Cowboys defense is going to be better than it was in the immediate wake of the Micah Parsons trade, but they’ve not done anything to replace the impact of one of the league’s best pass rushers. The only way to rectify that is to add a player of that caliber, which Crosby most certainly is.”

Last season with the Raiders, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense, leading to a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, Crosby generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.