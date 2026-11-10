Trade Pitch Has Raiders Land Cowboys All-Pro for Second-Round Pick

The NFL trade deadline is nearly here, and it has already been very active. Following a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, it doesn’t make much sense for the Las Vegas Raiders to be big buyers at the deadline.

However, they could be swayed to make a deal if it’s for a player they could see being part of the long-term plans. Wide receiver is a huge need for the team. They still don’t have a wide receiver outside of Tre Tucker who can consistently make plays.

The Raiders will likely use an early draft pick on a wide receiver next year, but they could also find a true No. 1 right now. The Dallas Cowboys are having a disappointing season, and it’s hard to imagine they’re actually going to give George Pickens a big contract extension in the offseason. CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani pitched a trade that sees the Raiders send a second-round pick to Dallas for Pickens.

“Pickens is playing on the franchise tag this year and is due a massive contract,” Dajani wrote. “Questions remain about the Cowboys’ ability to pay him. Dak Prescott is the No. 2 highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, CeeDee Lamb is the No. 6 highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL and Tyler Smith is the No. 2 highest-paid guard in the league. Then, the recently added Joey Porter Jr. is due a massive contract as well. Is Dallas really going to pay Pickens around $35 million per year? It makes sense to pick up a second-round pick for a player who may not be on your roster next year.

“The Raiders, on the other hand, have one of the worst wide receiver rooms in the NFL.Tre Tucker leads the way with 474 yards, then Jalen Nailor is behind him with 113 yards. Pickens would provide Fernando Mendoza with a true perimeter threat for years to come.”

Is Pickens Right Fit for Raiders?

Pickens isn’t having as dominant a season as last year, but that’s largely because CeeDee Lamb is second in the NFL in receiving yards. His 533 receiving yards would lead all Raiders wide receivers this season.

Pickens would actually be a very interesting fit with the Raiders. He’s an elite deep threat. Having a player who could stretch the field like Pickens would open the running game up and give Brock Bowers more opportunities in the middle of the field.

Kirk Cousins doesn’t have a great arm at this stage of his career, but once Fernando Mendoza takes over, he’d love having a player like Pickens to stretch the field with.

Pickens Wants to Get Paid

A second-round pick for a player like Pickens is not a bad price at all. He has true No. 1 wide receiver ability. He was third in the NFL in receiving yards last season.

The biggest concern with him is that he’s going to want to get paid like one of the top wide receivers in the league. As Dajani pointed out, $35 million a year is likely the floor for what he’s going to ask for.

Drafting a wide receiver gives the Raiders a cheap option for at least four seasons, but there’s always risk with that. Las Vegas isn’t going to be paying a quarterback, so they have the flexibility to pay an elite pass catcher big money.