Raiders Cut Ties With 6’7″ Offensive Lineman, Sign Versatile OL Replacement

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced a roster shakeup on the offensive line, cutting ties with former 6’7″ guard Justin Pickett and signing offensive lineman Braeden Daniels.

“Daniels joins the Silver and Black after spending the majority of the 2025 season on the Miami Dolphins practice squad,” the Raiders wrote. “The 6-4, 305-pound offensive lineman first entered the league as a fourth-round pick (118th overall) by the Washington Commanders in the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Daniels has experience at left guard, left tackle, and right tackle and brings some versatility to the Raiders’ offensive line.

Raiders Release OL Justin Pickett in Favor of Braeden Daniels

Daniels isn’t expected to compete for a starting spot, but his versatility is huge, especially for depth.

There haven’t been many surprises on the offensive line during training camp, with the projected starting five to be the following:

There is some pressure on Powers-Johnson and Glaze, however, as it’s not set in stone that they will be the starters come Week 1.

“It’s been the plan all along to get those guys competing and get guys mixed in there to see who our best five are. So, it’s part of the plan,” head coach Klint Kubiak said.

Powers-Johnson has been splitting first-team reps at right guard with second-year offensive lineman Caleb Rogers, and Charles Grant/Trey Zuhn III could push Glaze for the starting right tackle spot.

“Glaze entered training camp with the upper hand. In the offseason, Kubiak said he liked the continuity at both tackle spots, despite Glaze struggling last season,” ESPN’s Ryan McFadden wrote. “With that said, the Raiders could very well solidify their starting offensive line sooner rather than later, especially with preseason games on the horizon.”

Ashton Jeanty Shares His Thoughts on Tyler Linderbaum

The center of attention on the offensive line is at new starting center Tyler Linderbaum, who the Raiders broke the bank to sign this offseason.

And so far, running back Ashton Jeanty is loving the new addition.

“The energy he brings every single day, I think it starts with that. You could tell he just loves to play football. He’s just a baller, and he comes out and he’s consistent every single day. It’s easy to run behind him.”

Linderbaum is Pro Football Focus’ No. 3 center heading into the 2026 season, saying, “The Raiders couldn’t have picked a better centerpiece to build around up front. Linderbaum’s elite run-blocking ability profiles perfectly for the diverse run scheme new head coach Klint Kubiak aims to deploy in 2026. The 26 year-old center has the movement skills to excel in zone concepts and the strength to anchor the interior in gap concepts. His grading profile supports what you see on tape, as Linderbaum has posted a top five PFF run-blocking grade among centers in three of his four seasons as a pro.”

It shouldn’t be a crazy statement to say that Linderbaum could end up as one of the best free-agent signings of the 2026 offseason.