Insider Makes Case for Why Raiders Should Pursue $160 Million QB

Finding a franchise quarterback in the NFL isn’t easy. That’s why there was a record six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Las Vegas Raiders are well aware of the difficulty of finding a quarterback as they struck out on adding a rookie this offseason.

Next year, it may prove difficult again to draft a quarterback of the future. The biggest-name veteran who could become available is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He’s on an expiring contract and an extension doesn’t appear inevitable. The Athletic’s Vic Tafur recently stated the case as to why the Raiders should strongly consider signing the $160 million quarterback.

“Why not? If the Raiders are a winning team this year that was held back by their quarterback, breaking the bank for Dak Prescott, a very good 31-year-old quarterback, may be the only real ticket available,” Tafur wrote when asked about the possibility of the Raiders pursuing Prescott in a July 2 mailbag. “Because it would be unlikely again that the Raiders would be able to trade up in the draft.”

Prescott has a no-trade clause on his contract and the Cowboys won’t be able to franchise tag him in the offseason. He controls his own destiny and the Raiders could be an appealing landing spot for him if he decides to move on.

Drafting a QB or Going After Dak Prescott?

Surely, the Raiders would prefer to draft a quarterback and be able to take advantage of a rookie contract instead of having to potentially pay Prescott $60 million a year. However, as this year proved, it’s not easy to get into a position to draft the quarterback you want.

It was no secret the Raiders wanted former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels but he was the No. 2 pick by the Washington Commanders so the team never really had a shot at him. Whether or not the Raiders should be in the Prescott sweepstakes really depends on how the 2024 season goes.

If Las Vegas wins eight or nine games in 2024, they won’t be in a position to draft a top quarterback. Now, depending on which teams pick in the top 10, it could be easier to trade up in 2025. There are just too many factors to know for sure if the Raiders will have a chance to draft a top quarterback. Regardless, Prescott should be on the team’s radar.

Can Aidan O’Connell Be a Franchise QB?

Not many appear to believe that Aidan O’Connell can be the franchise quarterback for the Raiders. He went 5-5 in 10 starts last season while throwing 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Those are solid numbers for a rookie and he’s proven he can at least be a capable starter.

The biggest issue facing him is that he lacks athletic upside. The NFL is starting to favor quarterbacks who can make plays with their legs and O’Connell hasn’t proven he can do that. If he’s not going to move well, he needs to be lethal throwing from the pocket but he also hasn’t proven to have that ability yet. This season will be critical for O’Connell if he hopes to have a chance to be the Raiders’ franchise quarterback.