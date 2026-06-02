Ex-Raiders Draft Bust Sends Message to NFL About Possible Comeback

The Las Vegas Raiders have had several high-profile whiffs in the draft over the years. They recently just admitted another one when they traded Tyree Wilson to the New Orleans Saints.

However, Wilson was at least expected to be a first-round pick. Under the Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden regime, the Raiders frequently drafted players way above where they were expected. One of the worst examples was when they took cornerback Damon Arnette in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He lasted less than two seasons with the Raiders before they cut him. He was out of the NFL for a few years until the Houston Texans gave him a chance last season. Though he did have a stint on the active roster, Arnette only took defensive snaps. He’s currently with the Houston Gamblers of the UFL, but he’s still pushing for a chance to get back on the NFL field.

“I’m ready, I’ve been ready to go,” Arnette told KPRC 2. “When and where, all I need is a helmet. With my talent level, being able to compete with the best of the best, I just really need an opportunity and somebody willing to give me a shot to prove what I can do.

“Being a leader is something that I’ve been more adamant about and it means more to me. Being around guys like Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter, they reminded me a lot of who I was, what I meant to them. It really made me look in the mirror and see more positives. Being able to walk in that light again, it would be a blessing.”

Arnette Talks Playing in UFL

Even if the NFL doesn’t work out, Arnette can still play football. The UFL is growing, and the league is littered with former NFL players. Plus, former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin is coaching the Gamblers. Arnette is a big fan of the coach.

“Coach Sumlin, he’s a great coach,” Arnette said. “He really cared about all of his players, you know. He was patient with me. That meant a lot to me. He believes in me a lot, he’s confident in my ability, and I’m always appreciative of somebody who was willing to give me a chance.”

Arnette Loved His Time With Texans

While Arnette likes the UFL, he really loved playing for the Texans. He was blown away by their operation. He may not be on their roster right now, but he’s happy he had a chance to play there.

“That whole Texans environment, it was breath-taking,” Arnette said. “It reminded me a lot of the Ohio State atmosphere, just to be part of something special like that and to say I was coached by DeMeco. He’s a great man, same with coach Dino. Everybody made sure that I was good and adjusting well and I learned a lot.

“It kind of felt like my real first year in the league, with a clear mind, all about ball, no distractions. Being around great guys like Stingley, Kamari, Jalen Pitre, Calen Bullock, those guys really showed me what the standard was for the NFL, to be the best. Top-tier players, even better humans. We have a great relationship to this day.”