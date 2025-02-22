Hi, Subscriber

Raiders Predicted to Trade for $24 Million Pro Bowl RB

The running back position has been lost in the shuffle of the Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest needs. While quarterback is the most important need, it’s no secret that head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly want to run the ball.

Some mock drafts have the Raiders using their first-round pick to select Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty but the No. 6 pick would be a bit rich for a running back. There aren’t many appealing options in free agency so the team could consider the trade market.

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report pitched a trade that would have the Raiders send their 2025 fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for running back D’Andre Swift.

“In 2024, the Raiders fielded the league’s worst ground attack,” Moton wrote in a Feb. 22 column. “They need a full-scale backfield renovation. Soon-to-be free agent Alexander Mattison led their run game with just 420 yards last year.

“Instead of overpaying for a top free-agent running back who could command an eight-figure yearly salary, Las Vegas can acquire Swift for a Day 3 pick. With this trade, the Raiders can wait to draft a ball-carrier in a strong running back class, even if they like Ashton Jeanty.”

Swift Could Be Strong Fit

Swift isn’t considered one of the elite running back in the NFL but he’s very good. He made a Pro Bowl in 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles before moving on to the Bears last offseason. His first year in Chicago was a bit lackluster last he only rushed for 959 yards while averaging 3.8 yards per carry.

However, what could make him appealing is his ability in the passing game. He has over 40 receptions in four of his five NFL seasons and has combined for 1,798 receiving yards. The Raiders wouldn’t mind having a running back who can make an impact in the running and the passing game.

Plus, Swift only makes $8 million a year, which isn’t a huge price to pay for a good running back.

Chip Kelly May Want to Reunite With OSU RB

Luckily for the Raiders, they picked a good offseason to need a running back. The 2025 class might be the most loaded at the position in years. Also, there are a couple of running backs Kelly will be very familiar with.

TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins are two of the best running backs in the class and both played for Kelly at Ohio State last year. If anybody would know whether or not they’ll be good NFL players, it would be Kelly.

The only problem is that both could be gone by the end of the second round. The Raiders may need to reach to get Henderson or Judkins if they really want one of them. The team has other big needs they could use that second-round pick on. They might be better off waiting until the third round. If they did make this trade for Swift, then they could probably skip on running backs until the fourth round. Regardless, they should come out of the draft with a running back at some point.

