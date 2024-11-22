Fans Pleads With Raiders Not to Sign $160 Million QB

The big NFL news of the week has involved quarterback Daniel Jones. The New York Giants starter was recently demoted to fourth string and the team announced that he’s being waived.

This isn’t a big surprise as it was clear that Jones no longer had a future in New York. While he hasn’t played well this season, he immediately becomes the most appealing quarterback option on the market should he clear waivers.

The Las Vegas Raiders might have the worst quarterback room in the entire NFL and would be a logical landing spot for Jones. He’d likely get another chance at being a starter if he decided to go to Las Vegas.

However, the Raiders are 2-8 right now and far out of the playoff race. There are massive quarterback injuries every year and Jones could have a chance to play in the playoffs if he picks the right team. Even teams with healthy star quarterbacks may want to see if they can convince Jones to come over to them so that they can solidify their backup positions.

The Raiders may play better if they added a player like Jones, but that’s something fans really don’t want to see.

Fans Don’t Like the Idea of Raiders Signing Daniel Jones

With the Raiders out of the playoff picture, many fans would prefer the team lose as many games as possible in order to get a high draft pick. These fans voiced concerns about the team signing Jones.

“Anyone else worried the Raiders sign Daniel Jones?” One commenter on X wrote.

Some fans really pleaded with the team to avoid the quarterback.

“Dear Raiders, You better not even think of picking up Daniel Jones. Sincerely, A Tired Fan,” another commenter wrote.

The biggest fear with a Jones signing is that he looks good, the team improves, doesn’t get a top-five pick, keeps the quarterback for another season and he regresses to his previous form.

“Raiders sign Daniel Jones. Win a few games down the stretch, ruin their draft position, next year Danny Dimes turns back into pennies. The Raider way,” another fan wrote.

That would certainly be the worst possible scenario for a team that is desperate for a franchise quarterback.

Would Raiders Actually Sign Jones?

Head coach Antonio Pierce knows his job isn’t secured. If the Raiders continue to play poorly, he may be out of the job in the offseason. General manager Tom Telesco hasn’t had enough time to get a fair evaluation but Tom Brady joining the ownership could lead to anything happening.

It’ll be harder for owner Mark Davis to sign off on letting those two go if the team wins a few more games this season. For that reason, Telesco and Pierce may be intrigued by adding Jones. However, he has spent his entire career with a dysfunctional organization and may not be keen on joining another one.

Both sides are likely better off if they don’t join forces. Plus, Aidan O’Connell should be returning from injury soon and the Raiders may want to see what they have in him for the rest of the season.