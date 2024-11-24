Raiders Among Favorites to Sign $160 Million QB to Replace Gardner Minshew

The Las Vegas Raiders have given snaps to three different quarterbacks this season but none has had success. Despite throwing just eight touchdowns to nine interceptions in eight starts, Gardner Minshew remains the team’s starting quarterback, but that could change soon.

The New York Giants made big news this week by waiving starting quarterback Daniel Jones. This comes less than two years after they gave him a four-year, $160 million contract. Jones is expected to clear waivers and will be open to signing with any team in the NFL.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are among the favorites to sign the former first-round pick.

“The Raiders are said to like Jones as an organization, and if he’s a free agent, they could emerge as an option,” Rapoport wrote in a Nov. 24 column. “Why? Because Las Vegas expects to be a team in the market for a bridge starter in the 2025 offseason, while simultaneously also looking for its QB of the future. Jones could audition for his future role and maybe earn an even bigger one, while the Raiders get a look at a free agent-to-be. Las Vegas likely won’t make the playoffs, but that might be Jones’ best choice for his future.”

Should Raiders Sign Daniel Jones?

The Raiders have to be aggressive in trying to find a young quarterback of the future this offseason. However, they were aggressive trying to find one last offseason but then six quarterbacks were drafted before they even made a pick.

There’s no guarantee the Raiders will be able to get the quarterback they want in the draft so they do need to have a backup plan. As far as backup plans go, they could do worse than Jones.

He has 69 career starts and is a much better runner than what the Raiders have had at quarterback. That said, is he much of an upgrade over Minshew? Jones has only three more career touchdown passes than Minshew despite starting in 24 more games.

Minshew has played very poorly for the Raiders but his stats aren’t much different than Jones’ this season. Las Vegas might think that Jones would be a slight upgrade but it wouldn’t be a huge boost to the offense.

Raiders Still Have Aidan O’Connell

Aidan O’Connell likely should’ve been the Week 1 starter for the Raiders. He played better than Minshew in the preseason but the team thought the veteran gave them a better chance to win early in the season. That clearly wasn’t the right call as O’Connell eventually took over the starting job.

He lasted two starts before a broken thumb sent him to the Injured Reserve. Luckily, he’ll be eligible to return for next week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

If he’s healthy, O’Connell will likely be the Raiders’ starting quarterback going forward. He at least has some upside and played well for head coach Antonio Pierce last season. Even if Las Vegas drafts their quarterback of the future next year, Minshew and O’Connell are just as good of bridge quarterbacks as Jones would be. Also, Jones likely would rather go to a team that has a winning culture right now.