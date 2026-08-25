Raiders’ True Feelings on Drafting Dante Moore Revealed by Insider

The Las Vegas Raiders had the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft for just the second time in the modern history of the franchise this offseason. They were fortunate, as it was an easy decision this time around.

They needed a quarterback, and Fernando Mendoza was clearly the best option with the top pick. However, the decision was almost a lot more complicated. Oregon’s Dante Moore was widely considered one of the best quarterback prospects in the class. Many thought he was better than Mendoza due to his upside.

Moore decided to stay in college after a rough performance in the College Football Playoff against Mendoza and Indiana. After that game, it seemed like a lock that Mendoza would’ve been the No. 1 pick, but that may not have been set in stone.

According to longtime NFL Draft insider Todd McShay, the Raiders would’ve seriously considered Moore had he decided to declare for the draft.

“From my intel, they hadn’t made a decision. It was going to be a very difficult one because Mendoza was more ready now, Dante Moore’s ceiling was higher,” McShay said.

Would Moore Have Had a Chance to Go No. 1?

Mendoza would’ve been very difficult to surpass as the No. 1 pick. He was excellent in the College Football Playoff, won a National Championship and was awarded the Heisman Trophy.

It’s no secret that Raiders minority owner Tom Brady had a large say over the quarterback decision, and Mendoza is far closer to Brady stylistically than Moore. That said, Moore would’ve at least made things interesting.

He’s got good size at 6-foot-3 and is much more athletic than Mendoza. He also had a bigger arm. If he didn’t go back to college, he likely wouldn’t have lasted past the No. 2 pick. In the end, it’s hard to imagine the Raiders actually passing up Mendoza. There’s a lot of projection with Moore, but Mendoza has proven how good he could be.

The Raiders weren’t in a position to take a huge swing, so even though Mendoza’s ceiling is lower, he makes more sense for what the team needs right now.

Raiders Urged to Start Mendoza

Though there’s still excitement surrounding Mendoza, the Raiders don’t seem eager to rush him onto the field. Right now, Kirk Cousins is the favorite to be the Week 1 starter.

Fox Sports’ Steven Ruiz believes that would be a mistake.

“The Raiders plan to subject us to a full season of Kirk Cousins as part of Fernando Mendoza’s developmental plan,” Ruiz wrote. “While that’s disappointing, the reasoning is easy to understand. We’ve seen bad supporting casts stunt a young quarterback’s development. And if you’ve looked at the Raiders’ offensive depth chart at any point this summer, you know it lacks the supporting talent that most rookie passers need to have a successful campaign.

“After watching Mendoza’s first two preseason games, though, the Las Vegas brain trust, led by Tom Brady, should feel confident that Mendoza isn’t like most rookies. He’s already showing the polish and refinement coaches want to see from developing quarterbacks before handing them the keys to the offense.”