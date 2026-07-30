Raiders 2025 Draft Pick Already In Danger of Losing Starting Spot

The Las Vegas Raiders have one corner spot solidified, with Eric Stokes returning after signing a three-year, $30 million deal this offseason. However, a competition is brewing between incumbent starter Darien Porter and 2026 fifth-round pick Hezekiah Masses.

According to multiple Raiders reporters, Masses was working with the first-team defense to kick off training camp.

“That guy looks store bought and ready to go,” JT The Brick said on his YouTube channel. “That guy looks like you went to a cornerback store and picked him out from behind the glass and said, ‘Go out and play.’ I’m excited to see him play more.”

Which is not good news for Porter, who was the team’s starting corner opposite Stokes as a rookie last season.

Darien Porter in Danger of Losing Starting Spot to Rookie Hezekiah Masses

Granted, it’s barely been a few days into training camp, but to have a fifth-round pick already practicing with the first-team defense is noteworthy in itself.

Darien Porter was not a solid starter as a rookie. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, he was 90th out of 114 qualified cornerbacks with a 54.4 overall grade and an 87.6 passer rating allowed. Having zero interceptions also doesn’t help his case.

This will be good for Porter. Having an offseason to work on improving and having the realization that a starting spot isn’t guaranteed will surely put a chip on his shoulder.

Meanwhile, there’s a lot to like about what Hezekiah Masses offers. He led the FBS in interceptions (3) and pass breakups (6) in 2025, and is still young (22) despite having over three years of starting experience in college.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had this to say about Masses before the 2026 NFL Draft:

“Masses has the ball production (FBS-best 18 passes defended in 2025) that gets your attention — and the tape that keeps you intrigued. He is aggressive from press, with the feet and reactive movements to mirror and match in man. He uses his peripherals to feel route combinations and keep tabs on the quarterback, although his impatience to prevent plays also leads to early contact and flags.”

Klint Kubiak Comments on Training Camp

At the end of the day, head coach Klint Kubiak wants to put the best guys on the field, as every other NFL coach wants.

However, he’s also putting in the work to make sure his coaching staff is putting the players in the best position possible to succeed, especially the young guys.

“I’m always going back to watch what we did, getting as familiar with the cut-ups as possible so that we come here and, in about 12 practices, we’re putting guys in the right position to make plays on game day.”

That applies to both Darien Porter and Hezekiah Masses. Both will be given ample opportunities to showcase why they deserve a starting spot, as well as other corners on the team.

May the best man win.