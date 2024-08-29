Raiders Land Former Giants CB; Add Ex-Bills WR Who Is Converting to TE

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting the regular season with a cornerback down with the news that Brandon Facyson has been placed on the Injured Reserve. The team was quick to find a replacement.

The Raiders announced on August 28 that they’ve signed former New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes to the active roster.

We have signed CB Darnay Holmes pic.twitter.com/IcMDWz0MGC — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 28, 2024

Holmes should be a natural fit in the Las Vegas defense. He spent two years under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham while they were both with the Giants in 2020 and 2021. The coach knows Holmes well so this move was likely spearheaded by him.

The former fourth-round pick out of UCLA only started 11 games in four seasons with the Giants but he did play in 54. He’s caught four interceptions in his career and has defended 18 passes. The Raiders seem set on having Jack Jones and Jakorian Bennett start at the two outside cornerback spots in Week 1.

Jones is entrenched as a starter but Bennett will have a short leash. If he gets off to a rocky start, Holmes could be elevated to a starting role quickly due to his familiarity with Graham’s scheme. The team has been patient in addressing their cornerback need but they appear to have gotten a player they wanted.

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Justin Shorter

The Raiders surprisingly only kept three tight ends on their active roster during initial roster cuts but they’ll have plenty on the practice squad. The team announced on August 29 that they’ve signed Justin Shorter to the practice squad.

He joins John Samuel Shenker as one of the two tight ends on the practice squad. Notably, Shorter was drafted in the fifth round by the Buffalo Bills in 2023 to play wide receiver but the Raiders have decided to convert him to tight end.

At 6-foot-4, Shorter has the size to play tight end but he also has 4.55 40-yard dash speed. He could be an interesting project for the Raiders to work on. He’s big and athletic but he’ll probably need some time to learn the position.

Tom Telesco Discusses Fluidity of Roster

The Raiders have their 53-man roster but it could still look quite different in the coming weeks before the first game against the Los Angeles Chargers. General manager Tom Telesco is happy for the players who made the initial roster but reiterated that nothing is guaranteed.

“I think for a lot of the guys, for the younger players that are fighting for a spot, I think they probably feel good today. But the nature of this business, it’s a day-to-day league for all of us,” Telesco said during his August 27 press conference. “Just never know how long it’s going to last. You can’t really sit back, put your feet up and celebrate that. You’ve got to get ready for the next practice. In professional football, everybody’s looking to take somebody’s job at some point. So, right now, everybody’s goal is now the opening game.

“It’s no longer about training camp and preseason games, but it’s getting ready for the Chargers.”

The room for error is much smaller now that there are only 53 roster spots available to every team. The Raiders won’t hesitate to move on from fringe players who let their foot off the gas.