Ex-Raiders TE Darren Waller Issues Clear Message on Jon Gruden

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has been out of coaching since 2021, after resigning due to leaked emails in which Gruden used racist, misogynistic, and anti-gay language during a 10-year period, per an ESPN report from 2021.

Meanwhile, Gruden is suing the league over damaging emails that were leaked to media outlets in 2021. Moreover, the jury trial is scheduled to begin in May 2027, per a March 2026 report from FOX 5 Vegas.

Despite all that went on and the trial on the horizon next year, former Raiders tight end Darren Waller believes that Gruden deserves another chance at coaching.

“I think so,” Waller said during the May 14 edition of “All the Smoke” when asked whether Gruden should coach again in the NFL.

Waller also detailed what meetings were like under Gruden, noting that while the former Raiders head coach handled the offense, he did so in a manner that even surprised the tight end.

“He led all the offensive install meetings and installed all the plays,” Waller added. “It was literally like a stand-up special, a Netflix comedy special. Classics. Just jokes all the time. I remember sitting there a couple of times, and I’m like, ‘Man, he crazy.’ If they ever get these meeting files out in public, he’s canceled. And then the emails hit, and I was like, ‘Oh, s—.’ But he was hilarious.”

Darren Waller Appreciates Opportunity From Jon Gruden

Additionally, Waller stated that Gruden was responsible for his successful NFL career. The former Raiders tight end was a Baltimore Ravens sixth-round pick and spent four years with the organization.

The Silver and Black would sign him off the Ravens practice squad, and it was the beginning of an amazing run for Waller.

“He loved putting dudes in positions to turn their careers around, and he would give you opportunities,” Waller said. “Like, I wouldn’t have a career. I probably wouldn’t be here today without him giving me the opportunity to show what I got.”

Darren Waller Reflects on 2020 Season With Raiders

Waller also believes his best season as an NFL player came under Gruden, stating he was probably the best tight end in the league in 2020, in which he recorded 107 receptions, 1,196 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.

“I do,” Waller said when asked about being the best tight end in the NFL that season. “Just like all the different routes I had to line up and run. I really didn’t have what the other tight ends had, like tier-one receivers on their teams who were top, top guys.

“Defenses were circling me all the time. Travis Kelce is one of them and probably the GOAT, but you’ve also got No. 10 running around out there, and defenses are scared to death. There was so much going on with No. 15 back there, throwing the rock. I don’t know. I feel like, with what I was able to do in the situation I was in, I definitely was the best that year.”

After retiring in 2024 and taking the 2024 season off, Waller returned last season in 2025 with the Miami Dolphins. It will be interesting to see if any team decides to take a shot in signing the veteran tight end for this upcoming season.