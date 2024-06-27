Wild 3-Team Trade Proposal Sees Raiders Reunite With Amari Cooper

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t shown much of an interest in swinging for big trades under general manager Tom Telesco. He’s never been a general manager who is known for making many trades but that could change if the right deal comes along.

Wide receiver Davante Adams is one of the team’s best players but his salary cap hit jumps from $25.3 million in 2024 to $44.1 million in 2025. Though Adams hasn’t asked out, he’s been the subject of many trade rumors. In fact, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report may have pitched a three-team trade that would be too good for the Raiders to pass up.

In this scenario, Las Vegas would send Adams to the New York Jets while the Cleveland Browns get the Jets’ 2025 third-round pick and offensive tackle Tyron Smith. The Raiders would get the Jets’ 2025 first-round pick and wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Browns.

“The Browns employ former Raiders No. 1 target Amari Cooper, who is coming off an impressive Pro Bowl campaign,” Knox wrote in a June 27 column. “However, Cooper is seeking a new contract and wasn’t present at mandatory minicamp.

“Las Vegas has $34.1 million in cap space and could afford to extend Cooper. They get a new top target in this deal, along with New York’s 2025 first-round draft selection. The Jets effectively get Adams for first- and third-round picks—they have two third-rounders in 2025—while sending offensive tackle Tyron Smith to Cleveland.”

This Trade Would Be Too Good to Pass Up

Adams is still in the argument for best wide receiver in the NFL. Pro Football Focus recently ranked him as the sixth-best player at the position. However, he’s going to turn 32 during the season. It could be argued that simply getting a first-round pick for Adams would be worthwhile. Adding a five-time Pro Bowler who plays the same position like Cooper makes the deal even sweeter.

Raiders fans are very familiar with the Browns wide receiver. He was the team’s first-round pick in 2015 and is slightly younger than Adams as he turned 30 this month. The Raiders soured on Cooper which is why he was traded but that was years ago. Since leaving the team, he’s had over 1,000 receiving yards in four of five seasons.

Cooper remains one of the top wide receivers in the NFL and Pro Football Focus has him ranked 19. Landing the 19th-best wide receiver in football and a first-round pick for Adams is something the Raiders would really have to consider if that offer came their way.

Amari Cooper Trying to Get Paid

The only red flag with this trade is that Cooper is due for a new contract. He was recently asked about racing and made it clear that he wouldn’t risk injuring himself until he gets a new contract.

“I’d pull a hammy or something trying to race you,” Cooper told Betr in a June 25 video clip. “I’m trying to get paid this year.”

“I’m trying to get paid this year,” – Amari Cooper 😳😳🤔 (Via @betr) pic.twitter.com/7DgBIPGpzV — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 25, 2024

Wide receiver contracts are on the rise but Cooper should be looking for anything in the range of the $35 million-a-year deal Justin Jefferson recently got from the Minnesota Vikings. He should be closer to the $24.25 million-a-year Nico Collins got from the Houston Texans. That’s not too steep a price to pay a No. 1 wide receiver coming off a Pro Bowl season.