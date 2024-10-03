Insider Pitches Trade That Swaps Davante Adams for Younger $120 Million WR

The Las Vegas Raiders are facing a difficult situation following the news that Davante Adams has requested a trade. He’s their best offensive player and trading him will leave the team very thin at wide receiver.

However, there may be a way the Raiders can grant Adams’ request while still being strong at wide receiver. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was at Arizona State while Antonio Pierce was an assistant coach there.

The two have a good relationship and there could be mutual interest in reuniting. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Mike Silver pitched an outright swap between the two teams.

“Speaking of shopping, it’s now clear that the Raiders are preparing to part with Adams, a three-time All-Pro who has reportedly requested a trade,” Silver wrote in an October 2 column. “Among the teams who’ve been mentioned as possible suitors are the Jets, Saints, Bills and Steelers, but I’d like to humbly suggest another be added to the mix.

“Hear me out: Bring the kid from East Palo Alto home and put him in a scarlet and gold uniform, while sending Aiyuk, a former high school star in Reno, back to the Silver State.”

Adams would be able to go play for a Super Bowl contender with a high-powered offense while the Raiders would be able to get younger at wide receiver. The biggest obstacle is contracts as Adams needs a new one and Aiyuk just signed one worth $120 million. It’ll be difficult to figure out the money but both the Raiders and 49ers have a lot of salary cap space to work with.

Brandon Aiyuk Makes a Lot of Sense in Las Vegas

Aiyuk makes much more sense on the Raiders right now than Adams does. He’s over five years younger than Adams and was raised in Reno, Nevada. He has previously spoken about how he spent a lot of time in Las Vegas growing up.

Plus, his connection to Pierce helps things. Now, he’s not quite as good as Adams. He’s never had more than 78 catches in a season but he’s very productive and fits the Raiders’ timeline much better. This trade is probably unlikely but Las Vegas should jump on it if it becomes a possibility.

Davante Adams Willing to Go to a Number of Teams

The New York Jets were the first team to come to many minds when Adams’ trade request was revealed. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, that would be his preferred destination.

“If Davante Adams gets his wish, he’ll eventually be a member of the New York Jets, playing with his friend and four-time NFL Most Valuable Player, Aaron Rodgers,” Rapoport wrote.

“New York is where the Raiders star wants to play after informing the team on Monday he prefers to be traded, multiple sources say. But Adams has not demanded as much from Las Vegas, and this is not a scenario like Rodgers’ in 2023 when the quarterback informed the Packers he would only play for the Jets.”

However, he would be open to a number of teams and isn’t only willing to play in New York.

“In fact, according to sources informed of Adams’ thinking, he is open to playing for several other teams,” Rapoport added. “The New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and perhaps the San Francisco 49ers are among teams that either have inquired about the six-time Pro Bowler or are places Adams would be happy landing.”