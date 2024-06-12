Davante Adams Debuts New Nickname for Raiders Rookie Brock Bowers

The Las Vegas Raiders had star wide receiver Davante Adams for mandatory minicamp after he wasn’t on the practice field for organized team activities. This is the first time he was able to get on the field with rookie tight end Brock Bowers and he’s already left an impression.

Adams revealed that he’s given Bowers a nickname: “Business Man,” or “BM” for short. Adams explained what led to him calling Bowers that nickname.

“He don’t care about nothing else other than just locking in on football,” Adams told reporters during his June 12 media availability. “I can see it in his eyes, I try to tell a joke and get him to laugh—talking to the rookies, did a little panel with them a week ago—and he was sitting there stone-faced. Didn’t laugh at a thing I said. So I was like, this is ‘BM’ right here. I told him that yesterday, I gave him his nickname. I see what he’s about, I’ve seen the tape. He’s a big, strong dude and he’s focused and driven, so sky’s the limit for him.”

These comments from Adams have to have the Raiders excited about Bowers. He was a big star in college and could quickly become one of the biggest names in the NFL. It doesn’t appear that the fame will get to his head anytime soon.

What to Expect From Brock Bowers

Bowers is one of the best tight end prospects to come into the NFL in a long time. He also has a good head on his shoulders so the Raiders don’t have to worry about him having issues off the field. He should have an electric career but how long will it take for him to become a star player?

Tight end is a tough position for rookies to come in and have success. Having to be a receiver and a blocker is a lot for a young player to take on. There’s also the fact that the Raiders don’t have the best quarterback room in the NFL. It’s very possible that Bowers has an underwhelming rookie season similar to what Michael Mayer did in 2023 where he had 27 catches for 304 yards. Mayer should also take a leap in Year 2, which will make it more difficult for Bowers to see a lot of targets.

The future is bright for the young tight end but the Raiders will need to be patient with him.

Davante Adams Not Concerned With Potential

The Raiders have some very good pieces on offense. Adams, Bowers, Mayer and Jakobi Meyers could be one of the best receiver foursomes in the NFL. However, Adams isn’t interested in potential.

He’s only concerned with what the Raiders are able to actually do once games are being played.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter how good we can be,” Adams said. “It’s no secret we’ve got some dangerous weapons on the team as a whole, not to mention the offense. … I guess we’ll see what that potential is.”

Whether or not the Raiders’ offense is any good could come down to quarterback play but the abundance of weapons should help that position.