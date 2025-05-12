Davante Adams Has Strong Message for Derek Carr After Retirement News

After a whirlwind 11-year career, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has decided to retire from the NFL. Though Carr is only 34, he has to walk away from football due to a shoulder injury that requires surgery.

Carr spent the last two years with the Saints, but he’ll always be remembered for his time with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent nine years as the starter for the Raiders and holds every major passing record in franchise history.

One player who has been with Carr since before he was an NFL player was wide receiver Davante Adams. The two played at Fresno State together and had the chance to reunite at the NFL level for one season in 2022.

Adams made sure to show Carr some love on social media following the retirement news.

“Happy retirement brudda! Rest that arm!!” Adams wrote on Instagram.

Adams and Carr were supposed to do big things together in Las Vegas, but former head coach Josh McDaniels wanted to move on from the quarterback after one season. This led to Carr ending up in New Orleans. Adams lasted another season, but eventually pushed for a trade to the New York Jets. He is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Carr Releases Statement on Retirement

Carr had a very trying career. The Raiders could never find a stable playcaller for him, and when he got to the Saints, things didn’t get any better.

However, Carr brought the Raiders a level of stability they hadn’t had in the post-Rich Gannon years. He wasn’t able to achieve much with the Saints, but he made sure to show both teams and fan bases love.

“‘Thank you’ doesn’t say enough,” Carr wrote in an Instagram post. “To my incredible family and friends thank you for your love and support. To the Raiders and Saints organizations, Mr. Davis and Mrs. Benson thank you for giving me the opportunity to live out a childhood dream. To every coach who shaped me, every teammate I went to battle with, and every opponent who pushed me I’m grateful for the grind, the memories, and the brotherhood. To the fans thank you for riding with me through the highs, the lows, the injuries, the comebacks, the records, and the Pro Bowls.

“Through it all, I gave this game everything I had every single day. I sleep well knowing that I gave my teammates, my coaches, and my cities my all. Now, I look forward to whatever God has next and I’ll pursue it with the same fire I brought to the field. God bless, and see you soon.”

Could Carr Eventually Return to Raiders?

Things with the Raiders didn’t end perfectly for Carr, but the decision makers who wanted him out are no longer with the franchise. It’s unclear what Carr’s career plans are now.

He could take a year off and see if his shoulder heals, and try to make a comeback, but if he has a future in football, it would likely be in coaching. It also wouldn’t be a surprise to see him follow his brother’s footsteps and work on TV. If he did decide to get into coaching, it’s hard to imagine the Raiders wouldn’t be willing to give him a shot as an assistant at some point.