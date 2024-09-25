Davante Adams Reveals Which QB Raiders Wanted to Add Before Season

The Las Vegas Raiders were heavily linked to several quarterbacks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft but Jayden Daniels was the most obvious target. Head coach Antonio Pierce recruited Daniels at Arizona State and the two have maintained a close relationship.

However, Pierce wasn’t the only one on the Raiders who was high on the Heisman Trophy winner. Wide receiver Davante Adams revealed that he was among those who wanted to draft Daniels.

“He’s a special player,” Adams said on the September 24 episode of “Up & Adams.” “We were hoping that maybe all the teams didn’t think so and he could slip down to the Raiders a little while ago.”

Unfortunately for the Raiders, the Washington Commanders had the No. 2 pick in the draft and they were all-in on Daniels. Even if Las Vegas was willing to trade a haul to move up to No. 2, Washington had no interest. Things only got worse for the Raiders as there were six quarterbacks drafted before the team picked at No. 13.

Las Vegas rolled with Gardner Minshew and so far, they are 1-2 and there’s already talk of a potential quarterback change in the coming weeks. Things could’ve been very different for the Raiders if they were able to land Daniels.

Jayden Daniels Looks Like the Real Deal

Out of the rookie quarterbacks who have started games this season, Daniels has looked the best. In fact, he’s already on a historic run. In three starts, he has already had two games where the offense has scored on every drive, excluding kneeldowns.

According to CBS Sports, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees combined for just two of those in their entire careers.

To add insult to injury, Kliff Kingsbury is calling plays for the Commanders and he was nearly the Raiders’ offensive coordinator this offseason before a contract dispute led them to go in different directions. Daniels appears to be a special player and may end up being the best quarterback in the entire 2024 NFL Draft class.

Davante Adams Talks Trade Rumors

Fresh off a 36-22 trouncing at home against the Carolina Panthers, speculation of an Adams trade is heating up again. He’s been involved in trade rumors going back to last year and has had to denounce them several times.

Once again, he’s having to address the trade talk.

“It’s funny that I have to say it every week for people,” Adams said on “Up & Adams.” “Sometimes you just get to a point where you are secure enough in how you feel and who you are to where you just stop really worrying about what everybody is thinking all the time… At no point have I been voicing ‘I want to do this, or I want to do that.’ I’ve said millions of times if I want to do anything, I’d be gone by now.”

While Adams is unlikely to make any grievances public, the Raiders need to win more games or he’s going to continue to be in trade rumors. At a certain point, trading Adams might be necessary if the season goes off the rails. A rebuilding team has no use for an expensive wide receiver who will turn 32 in December.