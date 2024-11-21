Davante Adams Disrespects Raiders in a Major Way

Things haven’t gone well for the Las Vegas Raiders or the New York Jets since the Davante Adams trade. Since the deal went through, the Jets are 1-4 while the Raiders are 0-6.

While both teams are unlikely to make the playoffs this year, Adams made it clear that he’s still happy he made the move. He did this by throwing some pretty significant shade at the Raiders.

“Regardless of whether or not it was the right thing to do, it was the right thing for me to do to come here and change scenery, and I think there’s no denying that things are different,” Adams said on the Nov. 20 episode of “Up & Adams.” “We haven’t won the games that we were maybe supposed to win or hoping to win, but when you look at the situation I was in in Vegas and look at the situation I’m in here, the way that this offense is. … I at least feel hopeful that going into the next game we’ll be able to have a good performance. Just based on different variables in Las Vegas, I started to not feel that way.

“At least not feeling just helpless and hopeless, that at least makes me feel better knowing I came here and gave it a shot. I’m still working with somebody that I have a lot of confidence in [and] still can play ball at a high level. We just got to find a way to execute better and more consistently, and that’s what it really comes down to.”

Why Davante Adams’ Comments Are Questionable

It seems unnecessary for Adams to continue taking unprompted shots at the Raiders, especially with the Jets being as bad as they are. It’s difficult to understand why the wide receiver feels less hopeless.

In three games in Las Vegas this season, he had 18 catches for 209 yards. In five games with the Jets, he has 26 catches for 278 yards. He’s averaging fewer yards per game in New York than he was with the Raiders.

It’s also not like the Jets franchise is much more successful than the Raiders. They haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010. The Raiders have been to the playoffs twice in that time. Adams made the wrong bet and he’s trying to save face. It would probably be in his best interest to skip doing the talk shows for the rest of the season.

What’s Next for Adams?

Adams has made a series of poor decisions that will seriously hurt his chances of being a Hall of Famer. He likely should’ve never left the Green Bay Packers for the Raiders in 2022. When he decided things weren’t working in Las Vegas, he should’ve pushed to go to a team like the Baltimore Ravens or Buffalo Bills instead of the Jets.

If Adams was wise, he’d push to get out of New York this offseason. He’s going to be 32 at the start of next season and it’s hard to imagine he wants to play for a team that isn’t a contender. Based on how he’s performed and acted this season, he’s likely not looking at a big contract if he does move.