Ex-Raiders Star Tried Recruiting Davante Adams to New Team

It’s been two years since the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams but things haven’t gone according to plan. The team hasn’t had a winning record since acquiring Adams and now has major questions at quarterback.

Adams has been adamant about wanting to stay with the Raiders but that didn’t stop running back Josh Jacobs from trying to convince the wide receiver to come back to his former team. The former Raiders running back signed with the Green Bay Packers this offseason and admitted that he tried to recruit Adams.

“When I came out here … I sent him the little eyes emoji,” Jacobs said during his May 29 media availability. “I said, ‘You thinking about coming back?’ But man, he loved it.”

There’s been no indication that the Packers want to trade back for Adams or that he’d want to return to the team. A big reason why he wanted to play for the Raiders was so that he could be closer to his family. If he were to go back to Green Bay, he’d have the same issues he had before. That said, the Packers won a playoff game last season so they could be closer to contending for a championship than the Raiders.

Josh Jacobs Praises Davante Adams

Both Adams and Jacobs were team leaders and two of the Raiders’ best players the last couple of seasons. The two formed a close relationship and Jacobs spoke about the type of impact Adams had on him.

“Having Davante Adams come to the Raiders was the best thing for me,” Jacobs said. “I seen a player be great on a day-to-day basis. For me, that’s what I try to bring.”

Adams isn’t the most vocal leader but his work ethic is second to none and that clearly rubbed off on Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs explains why he feels need to prove himself to new teammates even as a recent All Pro: “Sometimes you see the end result, but you don't see the work that it takes to get there.” “Having Davante Adams come to the Raiders was the best thing for me … I seen a player… pic.twitter.com/6yWvhj0aI8 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 29, 2024

Davante Adams Doesn’t Regret Trade

Considering the emergence of quarterback Jordan Love and how well the Packers played last season, it’s easy to speculate that Adams may regret his decision to force a trade to Las Vegas. However, he recently made it clear that he stands by his decision.

“At the time when I was (in Green Bay), I hadn’t necessarily seen enough to say this is for sure what I should do,” Adams said on the April 30 episode of “The Rush With Maxx Crosby.” “But in hindsight, like we talked about, the kid is a [EXPLETIVE] baller, man. I’m so happy for him.

“I haven’t really had a chance to truly sit down and talk with him, but I want to tell him at some point like, ‘I definitely don’t regret changing [teams], but I’m super proud of what you’ve done. If there’s a way I could pull you over here [to Las Vegas] and drag you with me like that, that would’ve been cool, too.’

“Obviously, we saw what he did at the end of the year. I don’t regret what I did, but, at the same time, it’s definitely you look back on it like, ‘damn, that boy kind of balling right now.'”

Now, if the Raiders miss the playoffs again this season and the Packers make another playoff run, then it’s easy to see why Adams might have some regret but it’s hard to imagine he’d ever admit that.