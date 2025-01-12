Davante Adams Reveals if He’d Ever Return to Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ 2024 season didn’t get off to a terrible start. The team was 2-2 through four games but that’s when things started to go south.

Following a win over the Cleveland Browns, star wide receiver Davante Adams surprisingly requested a trade. The Raiders acquiesced and sent him to the New York Jets. What followed was a 10-game losing streak.

Adams is a three-time All-Pro but is 32 now and could be headed for free agency if the Jets decide to cut him. He alienated Raiders fans and players with the way he forced himself out but according to him, he wouldn’t be opposed to returning to the franchise in the right situation.

”You can’t rule anything out. I got a lot of love for all the organizations I’ve played for, so I wouldn’t rule out anybody,” Adams said on the Jan. 10 episode of “Up & Adams.” “Obviously, I think there’s some saltiness from maybe some of the fan bases that I’ve been with because of not understanding what I was going through and the decision that I decided to make for my own personal career which somehow hurt everybody. But I would say I’m keeping my mind open to wherever.”

Would Raiders Want Adams Back?

At this point, a reunion with Adams and the Raiders seems highly unlikely. The Athletic’s Vic Tafur recently reported that players in the Raiders’ locker room still are upset with Adams for the way he requested a trade.

Las Vegas is going to have a new head coach and general manager this offseason who likely have no ties to Adams so anything could be possible if he’s a free agent and they think he can help the team. That said, it’s much more likely Adams will play elsewhere in 2025. Though he says he’d be open to playing in Las Vegas again, it’s hard to imagine he’d actually consider it right now.

Adams Further Explains Why He Wanted Trade

There’s also the fact that Raiders fans have turned on Adams in a major way. The reason for that is that the wide receiver keeps taking unprovoked shots at the team. He recently went into further detail on why he wanted to be traded.

“The team gets the head coach fired, the GM fired, had like three or four quarterbacks play this year. So me as Davante Adams, I’m trying to figure out what’s next in my life,” Adams said on “Up and Adams”. “Obviously, you have to take all these things into consideration and then weigh your options. Based off what I was presented with at the time and a lot of other contributing factors that I won’t get into publicly, it was the time for me to go from the Raiders.”

Ironically, Adams went to a Jets team that fired their head coach and general manager during the season. Considering he’s getting older and coming off a down season, Adams could be looking at a much smaller payday than he’s used to. He’s also shown to be somewhat difficult to work with so that could keep teams from wanting to invest heavily in him.