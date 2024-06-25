Raiders Predicted to Trade Away Star Team Captain Before Deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t shown to be sellers on the trade market this offseason but that could always change once the regular season starts. The team finished 8-9 last season and has to feel good about improving upon their record in 2024.

However, if the season goes awry, the Raiders could consider selling off top assets. Bryan DeArdo went as far as to predict the team to trade wide receiver Davante Adams before the trade deadline.

“My guess is that Adams won’t be a Raider when this year’s trade deadline comes to pass,” DeArdo wrote in a June 6 column. “Adams, after all, is still a high-level player who could be the difference for a team that is heading to the playoffs. In fact, if Adams is indeed traded, two possible destinations could be the Packers (his former team) or the Jets (who employ Aaron Rodgers, his former quarterback in Green Bay). Rest assured that the Raiders will be handsomely compensated if they trade Adams.”

Adams and the Raiders have continuously had to dispel trade rumors but that hasn’t led to any less speculation the star wide receiver could be moved. The wide receiver is 31 and the Raiders have a young roster. There could be a point where he wants to be moved but that’s unlikely right now.

What Would It Take for Las Vegas Raiders to Trade Davante Adams?

The only reason the Raiders would trade Adams is if they don’t think they can compete for a playoff spot in the next couple of seasons. He’s getting older and his value in a trade is only likely to go down.

If Las Vegas gets off to a rough start in 2024, they may finally start considering moving on from Adams. However, the Raiders have the 24th-hardest schedule in the NFL this season, according to Sharp Football Analysis.

This season shouldn’t be too tough on Las Vegas, which means they could have a solid record at the November 5 deadline. Now, it’s also possible a team could make the Raiders an offer for Adams they can’t refuse. His cap hit jumps to $44.1 million in 2025 so the team could prefer to add some assets than commit that type of money to an aging wide receiver.

Las Vegas Raider Unlikely to Trade Davante Adams

While there are some scenarios where the Raiders could consider trading Adams, it still seems most likely that he finishes the season on the roster. He’s a team captain and an important player for the offense. Losing him could leave a leadership void on a young offense.

The Raiders will need to re-work his contract. They can’t have him count $44.1 million against the salary cap next season. The team already has Jakobi Meyers locked up and Tre Tucker could continue to improve. After the season, the Raiders might not have as big of a need for an expensive star wide receiver.

However, if he’s willing to re-work his contract, the team would likely be happy to keep him. He’s a good teammate and should still be an effective player for at least a few more seasons. If he’s not willing to work with the Raiders on the contract, then it’s easy to imagine general manager Tom Telesco exploring his options.