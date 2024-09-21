Underrated Reason Why Raiders Won’t Trade Davante Adams Revealed

The Davante Adams trade rumors continue to linger over the Las Vegas Raiders, but the longer the team holds onto him, the less likely it is he’ll be on a new team. In fact, many around the NFL are starting to believe that a trade isn’t going to happen.

ESPN’s Seth Walder recently conducted a survey around the NFL on various questions and the Adams trade topic was brought up. People around the league are saying it may be too late for the Raiders to make a worthwhile deal.

“It’s kind of the difference between what should happen and what I think will happen,” a staffer told Walder. “The best time to trade Davante already probably passed.”

While the Raiders could likely still get a decent return in an Adams trade, there’s a less talked-about reason why he probably won’t get traded.

“I think the biggest thing there is [GM] Tom Telesco doesn’t trade very much,” another respondent told Walder.

Telesco is not a big trader. He only made a small handful of in-season trades when he was the general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers. He is in a different situation now and should never be completely opposed to making a trade. That said, he doesn’t seem like the type of general manager who will make a trade just to make a trade.

Will Raiders Trade Davante Adams?

Just because Telesco doesn’t have a history of making a lot of trades doesn’t mean there’s no chance Adams gets moved. The team is 1-1 and coming off a big win over the Baltimore Ravens. If the Raiders are in the playoff mix, they won’t trade Adams.

However, if the team has a losing record by the time the trade deadline arrives, it makes sense for them to consider their options. Adams is expensive and getting older. Keeping him on a non-playoff team wouldn’t make sense, especially if a team is willing to give up assets. It’s far too early in the season to know for sure what might happen with the star wide receiver.

Davante Adams Talks Raiders Offense

The Raiders’ offense came alive in the fourth quarter against the Ravens in Week 2 and scored 13 points to pull off the upset win. Adams was a big reason for the offensive resurgence as he had nine catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

There were some question marks regarding the offense heading into the season but Adams believes the team can build off of their momentum in Week 2.

“I mean, obviously we’ve had different personnel over the past few years, but making plays is contagious,” Adams said during his September 18 press conference. “So, anytime the defense goes out there and does it, that can shed something on.

“That’s why you see some sometimes, at least in ’22, we’d throw a lot of shots after turnovers. They get a turnover, and then we come out and try to throw a bomb on them to take advantage of that. It just does something for the team’s morale when you see people making plays, and you can go out there, and have the opportunity to convert on it as well. So, we’re trying to build on that.”