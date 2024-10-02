Ex-Raiders Reunion ‘High’ on Davante Adams Trade Wishlist: Report

The hammer has appeared to drop on the Raiders career of Davante Adams. On Tuesday, recent rumors and speculation about Adams’ future were given some gravity by reports that Adams would like to leave Las Vegas after two-plus seasons with the team, and that the Raiders have told other NFL teams that the price tag for an Adams trade would be a second-round pick plus added compensation.

While the Raiders will make the Adams sweepstakes a leaguewide affair—that only makes sense, as the franchise looks to maximize his value on the market—a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated that Adams has two teams in mind.

Both would involve reunions with his former quarterbacks. One is no surprise: Adams wants to join the Jets and reunite with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But one is a surprise. That would be the Saints, a move that would surely infuriate Raiders fans.

The Saints’ current quarterback is, of course, Derek Carr, the guy the Raiders ran out of town in 2023, when new coach Josh McDaniels arrived. Playing with Carr, who was Adams’ college quarterback at Fresno, was one reason that Adams wanted to go to the Raiders in the first place when the team acquired him from the Packers in 2022.

Raiders Long Connected With Jets Rumors

In his post on Twitter/X, Schefter wrote, “Two teams high on Davante Adams’ wishlist of places to land – if not at the very top – are the Jets and Saints, per league sources. Adams ideally would like to play with a QB he knows. The Jets have former teammate Aaron Rodgers, and the Saints have former teammate Derek Carr.”

Rumors about the Jets landing Adams to team back up with Rodgers have percolated since last year, when the Jets approached the Raiders about a trade for Adams ahead of the October 31 deadline, but were turned down.

Rodgers, though, has pushed the issue with his front office.

Ahead of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas back in February, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported, “The Las Vegas Raiders in win-now mode, not really in the business of giving away really good players, which is why the fact that, my understanding is, Aaron Rodgers has been trying to recruit Davante Adams to the Jets. Remember, the Jets kind of made a run at him this past year, there was nothing there. Expected to try again this offseason.”

Adams began his career in Green Bay, with Rodgers as his quarterback. He spent eight seasons with the Packers but was spurred to leave once it became clear to him that Rodgers would not be around much longer.

Davante Adams Wanted to Play With Derek Carr

A Raiders reunion in New Orleans, though, would be hard to stomach, especially if the Saints could be elevated to contenders’ status with the addition of Adams.

Carr, of course, spent nine seasons as the Raiders’ quarterback and earned four Pro Bowl designations, including in his final year—his first alongside Adams—and despite being benched to end the season by McDaniels.

McDaniels released Carr in February 2023, and instead signed flameout starter Jimmy Garoppolo. After an up-and-down showing in 2023, Carr has been much better in 2024, throwing for 824 yards in four games with six touchdowns and three interceptions. His quarterback rating is 103.9.

Adams has never really forgiven the Raiders for dumping Carr. He told “The Rich Eisen Show” last year:

“I mean I came here to play with Derek. I can’t say I would have been here if he wasn’t here,” Adams said. “That kind of put the stamp on everything for me. It was a series of things that led to why I ended up being here and playing with my quarterback who I had a lot of success with in college. That factored in heavily for me so it definitely took a toll on me when he left, but one part about this game that you and I both know is people come in and out every day.”