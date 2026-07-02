Legendary WR May Have to ‘Consider’ Signing With Raiders if He Wants to Play

There’s a lot to like about the Las Vegas Raiders‘ new-look offense, but wide receiver is still a bit of a concern. If the season started today, Tre Tucker would likely be No. 1 on the depth chart.

While he’s a solid player, he has never had more than 57 catches in a season. He would have to take a supstantial leap this season to be looked at as a long-term No. 1 option.

The problem for the Raiders is that they likely won’t find a defentivie No. 1 this season, as the best options in free agency are aging veterans. One big name who hasn’t signed is DeAndre Hopkins. The five-time All-Pro has had a legendary career, but he’s 34 now and has one season with over 1,000 receiving yards in the last five years.

At this stage in his career, he likely wants to play for a contender, but according to CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo, Hopkins may have to consider a team like the Raiders if he wants to play at all in 2026.

“Hopkins, who racked up more than 1,000 receiving yards as recently as 2023, could also potentially be a good fit with the Bengals, where he could complement Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, or in Denver, where he could play alongside Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton,” DeArdo wrote. “If none of those teams come calling, Hopkins may have to consider signing with a team that isn’t considered a contender (i.e., the Dolphins or Raiders) if he wants to play in 2026.”

Should Raiders Pursue Hopkins?

Who was Hopkins’ first head coach when he was a first-round of the Houston Texans in 2013? Gary Kubiak. Who is the head coach of the Raiders right now? His son Klint Kubiak.

Gary Kubiak only spent one season with Hopkins, but he was very high on the young wide receiver at the time. He should be able to give his some good insight into the future Hall of Famer.

Adding Hopkins wouldn’t make or break the season for the Raiders. He’s just not the same impact player he was. That said, he could be a solid veteran to have in the room and he fits the X-receiver role the Raiders need filled. At the same time, the Raiders want to develop the younger players, so having a big name like Hopkins could take away from their development.

It wouldn’t be a bad move for the to add him, but it’s not necessary.

Raiders Taking Time With Rebuild

The Raiders do have some appealing young talent at wide receiver, so they want to see if those guys can develop. The fact that the team didn’t do much to address wide receiver this offseason shows that they’re willing to be patient with the rebuild.

The Raiders are far away from contending for a Super Bowl. They may need another two drafts and free agent classes before they’re really ready to compete. That’s why there’s no rush to try and find quick fixes by signing older wide receivers. The Raiders could very well use their first-round pick next season to target a wide receiver.