Recently Released Raiders Vet Gets Claimed by Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders had their initial 53-man roster, but even after that was set, they still had to make moves. One player who thought he made the team was cornerback Decamerion Richardson.

However, the Raiders changed course and decided to waive him. Based on the fact that they didn’t cut him initially, they likely would’ve added him to the practice squad, but now they won’t get the chance.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the New Orleans Saints have claimed Richardson off waivers.

The good news for Richardson is that he now goes straight to the active roster for the Saints. He doesn’t have to work his way up from the practice squad. Richardson first came into the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2024, when Tom Telesco was still the general manager.

The team loved his size and speed, which is why he was able to survive two general manager changes. The Raiders likely would’ve kept him if they hadn’t added Darrell Luter Jr. Richardson is from Louisiana, so he’s not going to be too mad about the chance to play for his hometown team. Richardson still has potential with his elite athleticism, but he still has to prove that he can consistently cover wide receivers.

Luter Could Have Chance to Play

The Raiders not being able to bring Richardson back onto the practice squad hurts less since they were able to add Luter. He only started three games for the San Francisco 49ers across three seasons, but there’s still potential there.

In fact, there were several teams trying to claim him after he was waived, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

“As it turns out, Darrell Luter had by far the most interested teams on the waiver wire yesterday: the Titans, Dolphins, Cowboys and Colts all attempted to claim him. The Raiders had priority,” Yates wrote on X.

“No other player waived over the weekend had more than 2 teams put a claim in.”

It’s a good sign that other teams were hoping to get Luter, especially the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Robert Saleh was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator last season, so he knows what Luter can do well. Luckily, the Raiders had No. 1 priority on the waiver wire.

Raiders CB Room Is Deep

The Raiders now have six cornerbacks on the roster who have a chance to play a lot of snaps this season. Now, the team is young at the position. Two of the six cornerbacks are rookies, and one is entering his second year.

Adding Luter was a wise move, as he’s entering his fourth year. He helps bring some more experience to the group. Eric Stokes and Taron Johnson are the other proven veterans. Right now, it looks like the second-year Darien Porter will start opposite Stokes on the outside. Johnson is the likely starter in the slot.

However, rookies Jermod McCoy and Hezekiah Masses will be working hard to get on the field. Now Luter is added to the mix, which will bring even more competition.